Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
China's Sichuan extends power curbs until Aug.25 as heatwave drags on - Caixin
SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China's Sichuan province will extend curbs on industrial power consumers until Aug. 25 as it tries to deal with dwindling hydropower output and surging household electricity demand following a long heatwave, financial news service Caixin said.
China Box Office: ‘New Gods’ Sequel Beats ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
Chinese animation film “New Gods: Yang Jian” was the top film at the mainland China box office over the latest weekend. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” opened in third place. “New Gods: Yang Jian” earned 19.8 million (RMB134 million) on its debut between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. It places ahead of previous winner “Moon Man” which slipped from first to second place with a $17.8 million (RMB121 million) fourth weekend. “Moon Man” now has a $397 million (RMB2.70 billion) cumulative. “New Gods: Yang Jian” is a continuation of the “New Gods” franchise from Light Chaser Animation,...
Chinese city shortens mall hours due to heat-induced power shortages
BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Chongqing is shortening the opening hours of its malls from Monday due to an "urgent" power supply situation caused by a recent heatwave, the government said in a notice dated Aug. 21.
The government has led England to the edge of a precipice – now it’s up to citizens to pull it back | Nesrine Malik
From strikes to civil disobedience, people are taking matters into their own hands, says Guardian columnist Nesrine Malik
New Zealand to temporarily boost worker intake amid shortfall
Aug 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand will make temporary changes to immigration rules, a minister said on Sunday, aiming to lure 12,000 workers over the next year with a working holiday scheme designed to fill labour gaps as businesses scramble to find staff.
