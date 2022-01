There has been some new guidance regarding the COVID-19 booster vaccine. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration released new recommendations for eligible individuals to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine against COVID-19. The newest guidance now recommends for those who have received the first two doses of the vaccine can get the booster dose five months after the second dose, which is one month less than what was previously recommended.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO