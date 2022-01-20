Australian Open 2022: Raducanu and Murray out, Medvedev beats Kyrgios – as it happened

1.12pm GMT

Thus endeth an absolute bazzer of a day. In the women’s competition, Halep and Sabalenka are through but Kontaveit, Raducanu and Muguruza are out; in the men’s Medvedev and Sinner are through, but Murray is out.

Thanks for your company and comments; join us for more fun tomorrow.

1.07pm GMT

Jannik Sinner beats Steve Johnson 6-2 6-4 6-3!

Sinner seals it with a break, stretching wide to guide a difficult return back, and Johnson, frazzled from too long achieving nothing, dumps into the net. Sinner meets Taro Daniel next.

Jannik Sinner celebrates after beating Steve Johnson in straight sets. Photograph: Martin Keep/AFP/Getty Images

1.06pm GMT

Related: Daniil Medvedev sees off Nick Kyrgios and takes swipe at ‘low IQ’ crowd

1.05pm GMT

I keep saying it, but Johnson has nothing for Sinner’s serve, and though he retains his own, a backhand return dumped into the net seals a love hold and the Austro-Italian is just a game away. His potential last-eight meeting with Tsitsipas looks tasty in the extreme.

12.59pm GMT

Barbara Schett notes that Sinner still has the body of a child, and that needs to change before he can win a major. I’m not sure about that – I think it depends on how long his matches are – but his limbs are noticeably thin. Thing is, they give him leverage and flexibility, so I’d not be so quick to dismiss them, though I doubt he’s ready to go five sets with your Medvedevs and Zverevs of this world. And he makes trouble for himself at 3-2 40-15, whacking a forehand at Johnson with the whole court to aim at, but another forehand elicits the net; his opponent just doesn’t have the game to put him under any pressure. Sinner leads 6-2 6-4 4-2.

12.52pm GMT

Back with our men, Sinner now leads Johnson 6-2 6-4 3-1, and this has been a very impressive performance. His serve is firing, his groundstrokes are on point, and his shot-selection is mature.

12.51pm GMT

Halep tells Eurosport she’s worked hard and happy she’s reaping the rewards. Mats then says that when he got married, he was good for three years, but eventually he felt unhappy on the court because it was impinging on his bliss. Halep, recently married, isn’t in that space though – her husband is with her, tennis is her priority, and she’s in a good space in her life. She thinks she’s calmer on court too – I’d agree with that, and I’m sure the happiness in her personal life is part of it, but I’m also sure no longer being the best player not to win a major also helps.

12.47pm GMT

Asked what she’s eating to play so well – she’s won seven matches straight – she says that she’s been eating ham and cheese and otherwise just a few eggs. Asked about playing so late, she says it was hard to stay awake but the Kyrgios v Medvedev match was great and she really enjoyed it. At 30, she’s old enough to start enjoying the game, and last year wasn’t easy because she was injured, but she’s ready to play some good matches her and is happy with her aggression today. Finally, she’s told that given she was coached by Darren Cahill and played doubles with Aussie girls, she’s basically Aussie, and accepts the nickname “Aussie Simona”. The interviewers’ obsession with Australianness is quite something.

12.44pm GMT

Simona Halep beats Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2 6-0!

Devastating, spectacular behaviour from Halep, who absolutely wipes Haddad Maia off the court. She is gunning for this, and meets Kovinic, who beat Raducanu next. Ah, that’s a bit of a shame, her v Raducanu would’ve been something, but if Halep keeps this up this pot is hers.

Simona Halep celebrates beating Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

12.38pm GMT

Back with the men, Sinner has broken Johnson first up, and the end looks night in this one too. He leads 6-2 6-4 1-0.

12.37pm GMT

Seven in a row for Halep, who’s absolutely flying. No one won anything by playing well in round two, but make no mistake: she is playing well and is one game away from progression.

12.34pm GMT

Johnson gets to 30, but Sinner bangs a violent serve down the middle and that’s the second set. He leads 6-2 6-4 while, on Laver, Halep has to go through deuce but eventually secures her double-break. Haddad Maia is not long for this match, the score 6-2 4-0.

12.29pm GMT

Meantime, Halep consolidates despite a game featuring two doubles, and that’s five in a row for her. She leads 6-2 2-0.

12.28pm GMT

Sinner has Johnson’s serve under constant pressure, but at 30-all, Johnson finds a kicking ace, his second of the game ... then nets a forehand. He goes long in the next rally, and this might be the set here ... he needs a first serve, can’t get one, and when Sinner sends a forehand spinning to the corner, Johnson can’t respond. Sinner will now serve for the second set.

12.24pm GMT

A forehand winner and backhand return earn Halep two break points; she goes long with a forehand return to cede one, but punishes another onto the line, and at 6-2 2-0, she’s nearly there and both players know it.

12.20pm GMT

Johnson is making a better fist of this set, and at 40-30, he finds a big serve out wide, racing in to despatch a clean-up high volley. If he can make it to a breaker, he’s got a chance, but he’s not making any impression when Sinner has the balls. 4-3 to him, first set Sinner 6-2.

12.16pm GMT

Looking at the draw, Sabalenka and Swiatek are the best of Halep’s half. I’d take her to beat both.

12.13pm GMT

Halep is playing very nicely indeed, and when Haddad Maia goes long on the forehand, she seals the set 6-2.

12.12pm GMT

Sinner races to the net to retrieve a drop, flipping cross-court; it earns him break point, but Johnson, who rig is worth a once-over, finds a big serve and quickly cleans up. He leads 3-2 in set two, having lost the first 6-2.

12.10pm GMT

Halep now leads 5-2 and though Haddad Maia is playing pretty well, there’s just nothing she can do.

12.07pm GMT

Sinner bangs a forehand down the line which Johnson squash-shots back; it dips over the net, but a terrific get on the volley earns Sinner 6-2 2-2, and he’s just too good.

12.04pm GMT

Sinner, meanwhile is 16/1 behind Medvedev, Zverev, Nadal and Tsitsipas. That’s a bit tight – I don’t think he’s ready yet, and it’s take something significant to beat the top two. Zverev seems to have got over a hump in recent times, and though I’d not take him to beat Medvedev in a final, he’s probably good enough to beat everyone else.

12.00pm GMT

Halep is whacking it – she’s such a powerhouse – and holds to love, having lost just one point on serve so far, and I’m checking the odds on her to win the thing. She’s third favourite at 13/2, behind Barty, Osaka and Halep. I’d say her best is better than Barty’s, but I’d love to see them play, as I would her v Osaka. 4-1.

Simona Halep is in fine form. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images

11.56am GMT

Halep is giving Haddad Maia hell here, but she eventually wrangles a hold, sealing the deal with a big service winner down the middle. Halep leads 3-1.

11.51am GMT

Johnson is playing OK, but Sinner is just too good for him and takes the first set 6-2.

11.51am GMT

Not gonna lie, I absolutely love Halep and her confounding mix of fragility and invincibility. It’s great to see her back, and women’s tennis being as unpredictable as it is, I’d not totally rule her out of title contention. She leads 3-0.

11.45am GMT

Back on court, Halep has broken Haddad Maia for 2-0, and Sinner is absolutely wasting Johnson, leading 5-1.

11.45am GMT

So far today (yes, there's even more to come):

Emma Raducanu lost in three to Danka Kovinic, but was hampered by finger-blisters and raised her reputation even higher with her canniness and tenacity.

Related: Emma Raducanu battles against blisters but falls to Kovinic at Australian Open

Andy Murray was beaten by Taro Daniel in straight sets, but the match was an intense and competitive one.

Related: Andy Murray’s Australian Open hopes dashed in straight sets by Taro Daniel

Daniil Medvedev beat Nick Kyrgios in a thriller, then registered his disapproval of behaviour in the crowd.

Related: Daniil Medvedev sees off Nick Kyrgios and takes swipe at ‘low IQ’ crowd

Aryna Sabalenka’s servve malfunctioned (again), but she made it through, while Garbine Muguruza lost to Alize Cornet and Anett Kontaveit lost to Clare Tauson.

Related: Sabalenka survives despite service disruption but Kontaveit crashes out

Sam Stosur, US Open champ in 2011, lost to Anastasia Pavlyuchenova – a defeat that marked the end of her singles career. She received precisely the gratitude you’d expect.

Related: ‘I couldn’t have asked for more’: Sam Stosur finally bows out as Australian tennis great

Alex De Minaur is into round three following a straight sets win over Kamil Majchrzak.

Related: Sprightly Alex de Minaur races into Australian Open third round

And Nick Kyrgios lost to Daniil Medvedev in four thrilling sets and in front of a buzzing crowd, after which Medvedev criticised those cheering his fault. We’ll have a report for you on that presently.

11.35am GMT

Sinner is a serious player and a potential major winner; Johnson, though no mug, will do well to hang with him, and as I type that, he seals the double break to lead 3-0.

11.31am GMT

OK, and breathe. But not too much: Sinner and Johnson are away, Sinner leading 2-0 in set one, while Halep and Haddad Maia are about to knock up.

11.25am GMT

Interviewed on Eurosport, Medvedev continues the teacher vibe, saying he’s not angry just disappointed. He expected a row, playing the home favourite, especially that being Kyrgios, but didn’t like people cheering his faults, surmising that those making the noise “probably have a low IQ”. Or maybe they’re just bad at answering IQ-style questions, who can say.

Anyhow, he says a few years ago he’d have had some tantrums, broken some rackets and shouted at his box for no reason, but he’s more mature now. He didn’t want to lose his serve, and felt a bit in danger in set three, especially with Kyrgios pumping up the crowd, but he came through in set four. He is an absolute player .

This didn’t work. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

11.21am GMT

Medvedev says he came to win and he’s happy he did, his stoic face plastered on. It’s not easy when you get booed between first and second serves, he says, and of course boos follow – Jim Courier says they’re saying “Siuuuuu”, explains it’s a soccer thing, and they continue. Medvedev, though, is naused right up and tells people to show respect for Courier, who won the Aussie Open, even if they don’t have respect for him – it’s a bit supply teacher, but he’s right. Courier then gets nearer to explains again, without chastising the grown adults making it, and Medvedev maintains that it’s distracting, which it is. He thinks he’s got the game to win the thing, but we love tennis because other people do good things, and the crowd warm to him, through the suiuuing. Good for him.

11.16am GMT

Daniil Medvedev beats Nick Kyrgios 7-6(1) 6-4 4-6 6-2!

That’s brilliant from Medvedev, riding out the wave of patriotism to impose his superior fitness and class – he meets Gasquet next. But Kyrgios remains a special player and character – he created a proper event there, and loved every second of it. So did we, and all those lucky enough to be there in person.

Daniil Medvedev looks very pleased with himself after beating Nick Kyrgios. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

11.14am GMT

Medvedev gets 0-15, so Kyrgios slams his racket into the court and serves an ace with his new one; of course he does. But Medvedev then moves him side to side before dispensing a disguised drop and Kyrgios doesn’t have the gas to run it down; he knows this is it, going long with a forehand, and that’s two match points and 2-5 15-40...

11.11am GMT

Medvedev is such a pro, and he races through a love hold sealed with a kiss an ace. He leads 7-6(1) 6-4 4-6 5-2.

11.08am GMT

Yeah, on Laver, Medvedev digs out a backhand that gives him a break in set four, and at 4-2 he’s just two holds away from the match.

11.08am GMT

More on today:

Related: Sabalenka survives despite service disruption but Kontaveit crashes out

11.07am GMT

Emma Raducanu, though. She is an absolute superstar, brimming with talent, mentality and equanimity; we’re going to be seeing a lot more of her.

Emma Raducanu walking off court after defeat. Photograph: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

11.06am GMT

Kovinic looks emotional, saying it was amazing and that she really enjoyed the match – she’s been waiting a long time to get to this stage of a major. She’s glad she showed she can play at a high level and was low on energy in the third set, so didn’t want to show emotion in order to conserve what she had. Well done her.

11.03am GMT

Back on Laver, we’re on serve in set four, Medvedev leading 3-2 and by two sets to one.

11.02am GMT

Danka Kovinic beats Emma Raducanu 6-4 4-6 6-3!

That was a bazzing match - well played both – and Kovinic meets Halep or Haddad Maia next. She’s mever made the last 32 of a Slam before.

Danka Kovinic celebrates after beating Emma Raducanu. Photograph: Martin Keep/AFP/Getty Images

11.00am GMT

She needs a first serve, can’t find one, and Raducanu waits for her, slamming a forehand down the line and into the corner! But what a backhand down the line Kovinic finds at 40-30!

10.59am GMT

Even if Raducanu loses here, her stock will rise – her gutsiness and intelligence mark her as very special – but though she makes 0-15, Kovinic clatters a forehand winner to draw level in the game. Next, she dredges up an ace, Raducanu nets a backhand, and after two hours 37 minutes, Kovinic has two match points...

10.57am GMT

Lovely hands at the net from Raducanu, giving her 15-0, and she quickly makes 40-15, securing the hold when Kovinic races in to meet a poor drop, only to blaze wide. Kovinic leads 5-3 in the decider, and will now serve for the biggest win of her career.

10.52am GMT

Kovinic holds to love, and she’s a game away from round three.

10.51am GMT

So, Kovinic leads Raducanu 6-4 4-6 4-2 and Medvedev leads Kyrgios 7-6(1) 6-4 4-6 1-0.

Danka Kovinic takes control of the final set. Photograph: Martin Keep/AFP/Getty Images

10.51am GMT

Raducanu is hitting again, but will have to go through deuce for her hold. Meanwhile, Kyrgios ignores Medvedev’s opening ace to pounce on a short serve and make 30-40 with a forehand winner! He then out-thinks Medvedev at the net, earning the chance to hit a winner from the back ... only to swipe it wide! But a double follows, so we go again, while Kovinic breaks Raducanu with a lob, presented to her by a tame forehand! It’s all going on, and as I type that, Medvedev seals his hold.

10.45am GMT

Medvedev disappears to change clothes, so the crowd enjoy a boogie. I’d still expect him to resolve things in this set, but...

10.44am GMT

It must be distracting for Medvedev, having to compete in the party atmosphere Kyrgios has created. He’s not done anything to set the crowd against him – they’re just for their man – but it’s so unusual to see this kind of thing in tennis that he won’t be impervious to it.

10.41am GMT

Raducanu is now less vex, punishing a love break-back! Her ability to deliver under pressure, oof madone!

10.40am GMT

Another massive serve, this one down the middle, a drop, and Kyrgios wins set three! That is incredible, 15 minutes ago he looked absolutely bushed, but there’s your Kyrgiosian paradox yet again. Medvedev leads 7-6(1)6-4 4-6.

10.39am GMT

Raducanu will be vex if she loses from here, having fought so hard only to cede a break with carelessness on her decent wing. A bird turns up, so there’s a short recess, while on Laver a booming first serve from Kyrgios gives him set point!

10.38am GMT

Kyrgios is in the zone, a lovely touch giving him 15-0 before he nets a forehand; Raducanu, meanwhile, nets a backhand, her third error of the game on that wing, and Kovinic has 3-1 in the decider!

10.36am GMT

Kovinic makes 0-30, Raducanu looking ragged for the first time, and when she blazes a backhand wide, she faces three break points...

10.36am GMT

Kyrgios really is the consummate showman, but he’s not short of substance either; he’ll have to serve for the set, though, because Medvedev holds easily, doing well to keep concentration in the maelstrom.

10.33am GMT

Laver is buzzing and Kyrgios is noising them up something fierce, a tweener setting up a winner that somehow passes through Medvedev for 40-15; I’m not sure any other player takes any of the three points he’s won this game, but this isn’t any other player, and he quickly sealsthe consolidation! Kyrgios leads 5-3, while Kovinic holds for 2-1.

10.30am GMT

Oh my days, huge net-battles in both matches! Raducanu wins one for 15-40 and Kyrgios wins the other, via gorgeous forehand, for the same! The crowd on Laver go wild ... and wilder still when, after Medvedev claws back a point, Kyrgios comes to the net, runs across a passing shot, leaps, plays a hip-high volley, and sets off a lap of honour which he ends with some dancing! He leads 4-3 with a break, while Raducanu and Kovinic are still at it, now at deuce.

10.26am GMT

Kyrgios serves three aces and holds for 3-3 – Medvedev did likewise in the previous game – and he’s making a fight of things, but having to constantly come from behind is very wearing.

10.24am GMT

Raducanu holds to 30, and she’s hitting that forehand now. I’m not sure if it’s the painkillers, if the pain’s dulled, or if she’s got used to hitting through it, but she’s looking pretty good.

10.22am GMT

Medvedev is so solid, and he now leads 3-2 in set three. After that match, we’ve got Halep v Hadad Maia, while after Kovinic v Raducanu, we’ve got Johnson v Sinner. It’s ridiculous!

10.18am GMT

Kovinic goes long with a backhand down the line, handing Raducanu 30-40, then a forehand belted cross-court flies past her ... and drops just out! Deuce, and Kovinic hangs on for 1-0 in the decider.

10.15am GMT

I hate to say it, but Kovinic will be feeling extremely frazzled. She didn’t make the most of a gifted opportunity, failing to exploit her opponent’s injury – it was almost like she didn’t know about it – and will now be feart that her chance has gone.

10.12am GMT

What’s great about Raducanu – well, a lot – but she’s able to do what Daniel was talking about earlier, to compete with intensity and equanimity, simultaneously.

10.10am GMT

As that set finished, Kyrgios was berating the umpire, but I’m not sure why. Kovinic, meanwhile, has gone off, presumably to get her heed straight, because she’ll feel like she missed an open goal. But Raducanu’s injury actually made her harder to read, especially when the drive-forehand returned, and the way she laughed her way through adversity must’ve been pretty disconcerting.

10.07am GMT

Kovinic makes 0-30 but a drop-lob combo, followed by a banging forehand, haul Raducanu level. Then, at 30-40, another drop sets up the put-away, and this is another tremendous match. A big serve then earns advantage and set point – Raducanu is some competitor – and Kovinic goes long on the forehand! Somehow, Raducanu wins set two and we’ve got waselves the decider we deserve! Kovinic 6-4 4-6 Raducanu

We go to a final set! Photograph: Ella Ling/REX/Shutterstock

10.03am GMT

Serving at 4-5, Kyrgios faces 0-30, a delectable drop closing the gap. But Medvedev wins the next point and now has two goes at taking the set ... missing a straightforward volley on the first. Kyrgios, though, goes long with a backhand, and given how little he’s played lately, and that he’s recovering from corona, it’s hard not to see this match as over. Kyrgios (1)6-7 4-6 Medvevev

9.59am GMT

From 40-15, Raducanu fights back, finding a booming forehand to raise break point and looking mystified in the aftermath. She can’t force it home, but then finds another, laughing away – this must be pretty disconcerting for Kovinic, who finally settled into her diet of backhand and slice, only for everything to change. And this time, Raducanu directs her around the court before panelling a forehand down the line to seal the break! She’ll now serve for set two!

Emma Raducanu returns as the sun goes down in Melbourne Park. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

9.56am GMT

“Huge respect for Andy,” emails Thomas Harrington, “but after this defeat, he seriously needs to consider giving up competing in Grand Slams (with the exception of Wimbledon of course). To be struggling like this in a second-round match again is not good, the physicality of best of five sets in a Slam make it impossible for him to be competitive in this format now, and the damage it could do to his hip and surrounding area, who knows?

He needs to concentrate on best of three tournaments – he showed last week he can still compete and still be competitive, there are more tournaments for him to win still BUT only in ATP events, and he needs to start prioritising those events in order to prolong his career, I hope he does.”

You tell him! I’m sure he’s investigated how competing will affect his body, and my guess is he’s still enjoying it – I’m certainly enjoying watching him – and you’re a long time retired. When you’re that kind of competitor, I doubt you can get properly going unless it’s a major.

9.53am GMT

Well done Nick Kyrgios! Eventually, he hangs on, prancing with joy then noising up the crowd – it’s great to see. Medevedev leads 7-6(1) 4-4.

9.52am GMT

Related: Andy Murray’s Australian Open hopes dashed in straight sets by Taro Daniel

9.52am GMT

Raducanu slams a drive-volley wide, giving Kovinic 30-all, a fine leaping backhand volley raises break point, and it’s quickly snaffled. We’re now at 4-4 in set two, and though it must be tiring for Kovinic to generate power of slices, she seems to have things worked out now.

9.50am GMT

...which Kovinic wins, and she quickly closes out through deuce. Back on Laver, meanwhile, Kyrgios is serving at 0-30, 3-4 down in set two, and though he soon makes 40-30, Medvedev whips a forehand winner onto the line for deuce and we begin some back and forth. But Medevedev looks a lot fitter, and however this game shakes out, it’s hard to seethis going more than four sets, max.

9.43am GMT

What’s so noticeable here is the way Raducanu has adapted her game to play the shots she can play, using wiles and touch to manipulate the ball and move Kovinic around the court. And have a look! A backhand winner, thunked cross-court, gives her 0-30, and though Kovinic fights back to 30-all, an error hands over a point for the double break...

9.40am GMT

Back on Court, Raducanu has just fought through deuces to hang onto her break; s he leads 4-2 in set two, first set Kovinic 6-4.

Emma Raducanu is fighting back. Photograph: Andy Brownbill/AP

9.39am GMT

Daniel meets Johnson or Sinner next, and looks every bit as happy as he should, happiness most of us will never know. He’s into round three of a major for the first time, and says it’s amazing to win in front of so many people. “Amazing level from me,” he declares – not words I’ve ever uttered, or at least ever had cause to utter – and he was telling himself “It’s important but it’s not important”. I’ve not heard him interviewed before, he seems a very nice boy, and says he got goosebumps a few times in the match when the crowd were going mad. Tomorrow he’ll take a break “to feel myself”, then get ready for Saturday. I enjoyed that – it’s so great to see Murray competing with so much intensity – and enjoyed Daniel just as much.

9.35am GMT

Taro Daniel beats Andy Murray 6-4 6-4 6-4!

On match point, he serves and volleys for the first time – great thinking, colossal stones – and puts away a winner to send him through! He’s been so good today.

Taro Daniel goes through against Andy Murray in straight sets. Photograph: Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images

9.34am GMT

Murray-Daniel has been an excellent tussle, and when Murray makes a volley for 15-all, Daniel will be wondering ... wondering how to dematerialise another ace, down the middle – his fourth of the set! Murray then nets a backhand, having done well to play himself into the rally, Daniel, who’s won four matches to get to this stage, now has two match points!

9.32am GMT

We’re on serve in set two of Medvedev-Kyrgios, the former leading 7-6(1) 2-1.

9.29am GMT

A lovely backhand drop gives Daniel 15-30, and might this be his chance to finish things? Maybe! He wins a duel at the net – not something that’s happened often, if at all in the match – raising two break points! He loses the first when netting a backhand ... but then Murray nets! In 90 seconds, Daniel will serve for the match at 6-4 6-4 5-4! He’s done brilliantly in this set, doing just enough to avoid being broken and waiting for his moment. Well, here it is! Can he hold it down?

9.26am GMT

Raducanu consolidates for 2-0, but Kovinic is keeping things social by giving her backhands to hit. It’s also worth noting, though, that Raducanu has things worked out a little, and she ties Kovinic in knots at the net, forcing her to attempt a forehand on her backhand side, leaning across herself. She holds, though, for 1-2, while Daniel battles to a crucial hold and 4-4 against Murray, finding a wondrous backhand down the line on gamepoint.

9.21am GMT

Help preserve our world

The Guardian is funded by readers like you. We are entirely independent – there is no billionaire owner or proprietor who can censor what we write about. We are also free from a paywall, and everything we publish is open and available for all, regardless of means or status. But we rely on contributions from readers like you to power our journalism. If you’d like to support our work, from as little as £1, you can do so here .



9.18am GMT

Medvedev gives Kyrgios a proper sonning off in the breaker, taking it 7-1. He leads by one set to love.

9.18am GMT

Murray, meanwhile, digs deeper than the earth’s core to make 4-3 through deuce. I am in awe of that man for so many reasons, many of them totally unrelated to tennis, but his ability and desire to compete are spectacular.

This man has a metal hip. Unreal. Photograph: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

9.17am GMT

Medvedev leads Kyrgios 2-1 in the breaker, on serve, then wins the next two points on Kyrgios’. That’s 4-1 him, and you’d think that’ll be enough for the set, even with the Kyrgiosian paradox.

9.15am GMT

Raducanu is struggling, unable to put any pop on her forehand. I’m not sure if she’s taken painkillers, or if painkillers even work kill that kind of pain, but if she has, she should be coming up on them soon; can she stay in the match for long enough, or win two sets with her backhand and forehand slice? A colossal serve from Kovinic saves a break point, but then she rams a backhand in the pillar and goes wide with another! Raducanu breaks for 1-0, first set 6-4 Kovinic.

Emma Raducanu breaks in the first game of the second set. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

9.11am GMT

Excellent from Daniel, a slower serve out wide surprising Murray and clinching another crucial hold. Murray will return to the well, but he’s running out of road; it’s 3-3 in set three.

9.10am GMT

OH MY DAYS! Daniel clatters a backhand down the line, but Murray’s at the net and on the stretch to guide a volley back into the centre of the court. He really is an unbelievable athlete. But it only gives him 15-all and Daniel wins the next three points ... but Murray hangs in there, making deuce with another fine volley! Back on Laver, Kyrgios now leads 6-5...

9.07am GMT

Kovinic breaks Raducuanu to love, and from 0-3 down, takes the first set 6-4! Women’s tennis is so so good.

9.06am GMT

This is just ridiculous – there’s so much going on I don’t know what to do with myself. On Laver, three games in a row from Kyrgios give him 5-4, and Medvedev is now serving to stay in set one.

9.04am GMT

Raducanu has decided to go for it, Wawrinka-style, and a backhand down the line gets her 0-40. Kovinic closes to 15-40, but then goes long with a backhand of her own; Raducanu will now serve to stay in the first set at 4-5.

9.03am GMT

Murray’s coming to the net much more often now, and after two sets finally looks settled into the match; he holds for 3-2. Meanwhile, Raducanu finds a lovely forehand slice for 0-30...

9.01am GMT

On which point, she’s really struggling here, broken again; she’s got blisters right where she holds the racket, and Kovinic is now serving for the set at 5-3.

The blister on Emma Raducanu’s right hand. Ouch. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

9.00am GMT

“Not sure that Raducanu has sorted out the mental side of her game,” emails Phil Russell, “so much as decided she will just turn up when it’s a Slam, which is frankly something we can all learn from.”

That’s part of it, though. Working out how to produce her best when it matters most, and that she needs to be fresh todo that.

8.59am GMT

Murray is definitely on top here, beginning to open his shoulders and let the forehand go. But when he forces Daniel to go long, raising another break point, an unforced error hands him deuce ... and when he plays a terrific backhand approach, Daniel somehow spirits a floaty winner down the line! That’s a great shot, though Murray might rue not anticipating it – I’m not sure the volley was beyond him. And when he misses another volley, his chance evaporates and we’re at 2-2 in set three, first two to Daniel.

8.55am GMT

Where else can you get cod philosophy and tennis? Exactly.

The Guardian is funded by readers like you. We are entirely independent – there is no billionaire owner or proprietor who can censor what we write about. We are also free from a paywall, and everything we publish is open and available for all, regardless of means or status. But we rely on contributions from readers like you to power our journalism. If you’d like to support our work, from as little as £1, you can do so here .



8.55am GMT

Back on laver, Kyrgios has just broken Medvedev for 4-4. I did not see that coming, except I did see it coming because it’s Kyrgios, so that which one doesn’t see coming is therefore coming, the Kyrgiosian paradox.

A riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. Photograph: Ella Ling/REX/Shutterstock

8.53am GMT

Eesh, Kovinic breaks again, to love, and Raducanu is struggling with her forehand in particular, unable to flow through the ball. On the opposite wing, she’s got a double fist to help, but I doubt Kovinic obliges her with many balls down that side. It’s now 3-3 in set one.

8.51am GMT

Ach, while I was investigating the aforementioned fingers, Murray ceded his hard-earned break in self-flagellatingly tame fashion. Still, he’ll feel more in the match than at any previous stage.

8.49am GMT

While all that was going on, Kovinic retrieved a break from Raducanu who, at 3-2, has the trainer out strapping her fingers.

I’ve got blisters on my fingers! Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

8.47am GMT

Murray spanks a forehand, taken nice and early, to seal the first game of set three. That should give him some confidence, because he needs to attack Daniel to have any kind of chance here. Thing is, Daniel has and is serving beautifully, unloading the suitcase ... but at 30-0 Murray plays him, drawing him to the net then running in for the pass, before a decent return eventually gives him 30-all, and when he comes to the net again, a volley forces Daniel to dump one! For the first time, the pressure looks like it’s telling ... but Daniel finds a first serve and Murray nets cross-court for deuce. He’s created a fair few opportunities so far, but hasn’t been good enough to take them at the crucial moments ... and here’s another! This time he gets a second serve to attack, he steps in ... and Daniel, perhaps enticed to put more on it, goes long! Murray is some competitor, but Daniel still leads 6-4 6-4 0-2!

8.41am GMT

By the way, Auger-Aliassime meets Dan Evans next – that’ll be a jazzer – and Paire meets Tsitsipas. Don’t mind if we do!

8.39am GMT

Oooh yeah! Benoît Paire, one of the great can’t be arsed mavericks, has beaten Grigzy Dimitrov in four! He looks pretty pleased about it, which is lovely to see – how he uses his talent is none of my business, but I’m glad he’s feeling fulfilled by victory.

Benoit Paire beats Dimitrov to advance to the third round. Photograph: Tertius Pickard/AP

8.37am GMT

Raducanu has broken Kovinic again, and looks very nicely grooved. It’s frankly ridiculous how good she is, and how sorted she has the mental game of progressing through the rounds with minimum fuss but maximum prejudice.

8.35am GMT

This is terrific from Daniel, finding that first serve while Murray struggles for consistency. He gets to 30-0, then curls one off the frame and onto the line for three set points! when it’s your day it’s your day, and another big serve is all he needs! Murray 4-6 4-6 Daniel

Murray goes two sets down. Photograph: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

8.33am GMT

Raducanu has consolidated for 2-0 and Medvedev for 3-1, both in set one.

8.31am GMT

Murray holds to 15, forcing Daniel to serve for 2-0 following a sit-down. He’s held it together really well so far, and this game will be about getting his first go in. If he can, he’s nearly through; if he can’t Murray will drag him into deep waters.

8.30am GMT

Anyone got a spare eye? Kyrgios has just saved two break points, before going long, and now trails Medvedev 1-2, while Raducanu has broken Kovinic in game one and Auger-Aliassime has beaten Davidovich Fokina 7-6(4) in the fifth of five tiebreaks. Phew. I hurt just thinking about it (and because I’m hurting because I’m old).

8.28am GMT

And 30-0, Daniel nets a backhand; can Murray get into the rallies and make him wonder? He cannot, a big serve inciting a netted return and another ace sealing the deal. He leads 6-4 5-3 and is playing superbly here.

8.26am GMT

Medvedev races through deuce to hold while, on Court, Raducanus and Kovinic are away.

Emma Raducanu is in action against Kovinic. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

8.24am GMT

Excellent from Murray, coming back from 0-30 with four points in a row, spurred by an ace; he’s going to make Daniel work for this while, on Laver, Medvedev has just saved two points to stop Kyrgios breaking him as the first time of asking.

8.20am GMT

Murray misses a chance for 30-all, and at 40-15, Daniel mashes an ace down the middle to lead 4-2 in set two.

8.19am GMT

Also going on: Emma Raducanu will soon be away against Danka Kovinic, so i’ll be watching that one too. Life is good!

8.17am GMT

Elsewhere, a brutal match between Davidovich Fokina and Auger-Aliassime is nearly over; they’re in the final set playing their fifth breaker of the match, and it’s 2-2, four hours 14 minutes in. Expletive ouch.

8.15am GMT

Murray is struggling here, a blazing backhand down the line giving Daniel 30-all and second later Murray is facing a break point that’d mean four games lost in a row. Murray, though, isn’t going away, and forces a long backhand, then manufactures a volley at the net, fashioning a winner from a ball smacked right at him, to save a further break point. Back and forth we go, before a Daniel backhand return flies wide, and Murray is still alive; of course he is. What a ridiculous competitor and human being! Still, Daniel leads 6-4 3-2.

8.08am GMT

Thanks Mike and morning, afternoon and evening all. Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios are making their way onto court, so I’ll be watching them as well as Murray and Daniel, but know that Daniel has just consolidated to lead 6-4 3-1.

8.04am GMT

Second set: Murray 4-6, 1-2 Daniel* (*denotes next server) Murray falls to 15-30 and then has a word with the umpire about something before settling back into his service stance. Is he rattled? He could be. Daniel on the other hand appears invigorated by that previous hold and he manages to break, securing the game with a backhand winner.

And with that, I’ll hand you over to Daniel Harris who will take you through the evening session, which is under way with some tasty encounters. Bye for now.

8.00am GMT

Second set: *Murray 4-6, 1-1 Daniel (*denotes next server) An epic hold for Daniel in an 11 minute 36 second game! The Japanese, for the first time, lets his high level momentarily slip early on. He falls to 15-40. But he saves the first break point with an overhead that a scrambling Murray cannot reach, before a wicked forehand sets up another overhead winner - and saves another break point. Murray jumps on the overhead bandwagon at deuce and he has another break chance. A brain fade robs the Scot though - he opts for a cute backhand drop shot as he runs towards the net, which falls short but he makes up for it on the second deuce with a soft hands at the net. Break point No 4. My goodness, Daniel lands a pearler of a drop shot! We continue until finally, after four deuces, 16 points and a total of four break points saved, Daniel holds serve.

Taro Daniel celebrates a massive hold on his serve. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

7.47am GMT

Second set: Murray 4-6, 1-0 Daniel* (*denotes next server) Back to the game on John Cain Arena, where Murray is facing an examination of his serve. He needs just under three minutes to pass.

7.44am GMT

And here’s the latest on Djokovic.

Related: ‘Plainly open’ to Australian immigration minister to conclude Novak Djokovic was an anti-vaxxer: judges

7.43am GMT

The players change over... which gives me time to remind you that the Women’s Ashes begins today, more specifically in about half an hour. If cricket’s your thing, you can join my colleague Tanya Aldred for every ball of the first T20 of the series:

Related: Women’s Ashes: Australia v England – first T20 – live!

7.42am GMT

First set: *Murray 4-6 Daniel (*denotes next server) Daniel is very impressive once more as he secures the first set! At 30-0 he advances to the net to finish off in clinical fashion and bring up three set points... he needs just one of them, an ace sealing the deal. High quality tennis from the world No 120, and Murray will have to come from behind if he is to progress.

7.39am GMT

First set: Murray 4-5 Daniel* (*denotes next server) Murray hangs onto Daniel’s coattails with a hold. But the Japanese will now serve for the opening set.

Meanwhile, bored of the Djokovic saga? Strap yourselves in...

Related: ‘No vax, no play’: surfer Kelly Slater won’t be let into Australia if he’s not vaccinated against Covid

7.34am GMT

First set: *Murray 3-5 Daniel (*denotes next server) Another two break points fall Murray’s way, but he can’t convert this time as Daniel rallies, firing a forehand winner before Murray returns into the net. The Japanese has 1o winners to his name so far.

7.26am GMT

First set: Murray 3-4 Daniel* (*denotes next server) A perfectly-executed drop shot from Daniel puts him 30-15 up on Murray’s serve. The Scot then finds the net with a regulation forehand - and he’s apoplectic about the mistake and the position it puts him in. Break point for Daniel... and a double fault at this stage certainly doesn’t help Murray’s mood. The Japanese breaks through again!

7.22am GMT

First set: *Murray 3-3 Daniel (*denotes next server) Murray has a chance to break back but he squanders it with a weak volley with an open court at his mercy. Daniel gets there and saves the break - Murray should have finished that off, no question. He gets another chance soon enough though, and this time he takes it, a lovely sliced backhand setting it up. We’re back on serve in the first!

Andy Murray breaks back! Photograph: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

7.15am GMT

First set: Murray 2-3 Daniel* (*denotes next server) Of course Murray was involved in an epic opener on Tuesday - five sets of high drama against Nikoloz Basilashvili. How much will that encounter impact him today? We’ll find out soon enough, but for now he holds, to love, without expending too much energy.

Related: Andy Murray hails ‘amazing’ Australian Open win against Nikoloz Basilashvili

7.12am GMT

First set: *Murray 1-3 Daniel (*denotes next server) Murray’s off with a few of groundstrokes here as Daniel consolidates his break and opens up a two-game lead early on in this first set.

7.07am GMT

First set: Murray 1-2 Daniel* (*denotes next server) An epic game that lasts nearly 14 minutes! Murray gets funky at the outset with a drop shot - Daniel reaches it, but his ball in out at the baseline, before the Japanese pulls out a sensational backhand to force deuce. Some of his shotmaking so far has been very impressive. Murray then faces break point but saves it with an unreturnable serve before the Scot shows he’s capable of making some nice shots too, with a couple of forehand winners including one down the line on the fourth deuce of the game. The game continues to swing back and forth, Murray is forced to save a second break point, Daniel accidentally smashes the ball into the umpire in her chair, we go to more deuces and when a third break chance comes along, Daniel pounces!

6.53am GMT

First set: *Murray 1-1 Daniel (*denotes next server) And a comfortable start for Daniel on his serve. He holds to love.

6.51am GMT

First set: Murray 1-0 Daniel* (*denotes next server) Off we go then, with the sun squeezed out beyond the tramlines at this time of day on Rod Laver. Murray holds his first service game, although Daniel gives an indication of what’s he’s capable of at 0-40 down with a ferocious forehand winner. No dramas for Murray though.

6.41am GMT

Oh dear, the first “siuuus” heard, and we haven’t even started yet.

Related: Boo or ‘siuuu’? Boisterous crowds cause confusion at Australian Open

6.38am GMT

In-form 12th seed Elena Rybakina was forced to retire from her match against China’s Zhang Shuai due to injury. The Kazakh player was trailing 6-4, 1-0 when she had to throw in the towel, and that early finish is why we are about to welcome Murray and Daniel onto John Cain Arena on time. That match about to start shortly, with the players just being introduced onto court (Murray gets a huge cheers from what looks like a decent crowd - pretty near to the 50% capacity by my reckoning).

6.35am GMT

And while we’re on the subject of local hopes, Alex De Minaur is safely into the third round, posting a comfortable 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Kamil Majchrzak on Rod Laver Arena. De Minaur next plays Pablo Andújar.

“I know Pablo very well,” De Minaur said. “I’ve hit a lot with him. You know, he’s a terrific competitor. He’s had some amazing wins. So, it’s a great position for me to be in. Look, I’m just enjoying it every second of it. Keeping the positive vibes going and hopefully...”

De Minaur said his plans for this evening involve Nick Kyrgios.

“Of course I’m tuning in! I’m pretty sure all of Australia is tuning in! It is going to be a hell of a match. Expect, you know, showtime from Nick. Expect one of the most solid guys on tour with Daniil. It will be a popcorn match. I’m definitely not going to miss it.”

6.26am GMT

Also earlier today, local favourite Sam Stosur ’s singles career finally came to an end with defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The former US Open champion lost 6-2, 6-2 but was showered with tributes after the match.

She bows out as a true great of Australian tennis, writes my colleague Emma Kemp:

Related: ‘I couldn’t have asked for more’: Sam Stosur finally bows out as Australian tennis great

6.21am GMT

Briefly, the tale of the tape so far on day four of the 2022 Australian Open (courtesy of Reuters):

Third seed Garbine Muguruza , a runner-up at Melbourne Park two years ago, suffered a shock 6-3, 6-3 defeat at the hands of French veteran Alize Cornet.

“Today, I stepped on the court thinking I’d have fun. That’s the best way I play. There was a lack of fun sometimes in my 16-year career. But right now I want to enjoy it,” Cornet said.

“I don’t know how many years I have left. Today was a perfect gift.”

Joining Muguruza in making an early exit was sixth seed Anett Kontaveit, who lost 6-2 6-4 to 19-year-old Clara Tauson - the girls’ singles champion at Melbourne Park in 2019.

, a runner-up at Melbourne Park two years ago, suffered a shock 6-3, 6-3 defeat at the hands of French veteran Alize Cornet. “Today, I stepped on the court thinking I’d have fun. That’s the best way I play. There was a lack of fun sometimes in my 16-year career. But right now I want to enjoy it,” Cornet said. “I don’t know how many years I have left. Today was a perfect gift.” Joining Muguruza in making an early exit was sixth seed Anett Kontaveit, who lost 6-2 6-4 to 19-year-old Clara Tauson - the girls’ singles champion at Melbourne Park in 2019. Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek booked her place in the third round, the seventh seed advancing with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson.



booked her place in the third round, the seventh seed advancing with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson. Britain’s Dan Evans , the number 24 seed, moved through to the next round after his opponent, Arthur Rinderknech , pulled out with a wrist injury.



, the number 24 seed, moved through to the next round after his opponent, , pulled out with a wrist injury. Last year’s quarter-finalist Andrey Rublev made short work of Ricardas Berankis with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 win over the unseeded Lithuanian to reach the third round for the fourth time. The Russian fifth seed next meets Marin Cilic who beat Norbert Gombos 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6).

made short work of with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 win over the unseeded Lithuanian to reach the third round for the fourth time. The Russian fifth seed next meets who beat 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6). Diego Schwartzman , seeded 13th, fell to a 7-6(6) 6-4 6-4 defeat against world number 175 Christopher O’Connell , while Maxime Cressy outclassed Tomas Machac 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) to reach the third round of a major for the first time.



, seeded 13th, fell to a 7-6(6) 6-4 6-4 defeat against world number 175 , while outclassed Tomas 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) to reach the third round of a major for the first time. Second see Aryna Sabalenka surrendered the opening set, like she did in her opener, before outclassing China’s Wang Xinyu 1-6 6-4 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena to reach the third round.

surrendered the opening set, like she did in her opener, before outclassing China’s 1-6 6-4 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena to reach the third round. Local wildcard Maddison Inglis followed up her victory over US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez with a 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 win over American qualifier Hailey Baptiste .

followed up her victory over US Open runner-up with a 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 win over American qualifier . Daria Kasatkina eased past Magda Linette 6-2 6-3 to set up a third-round clash with seventh seed Iga Swiatek . Kasatkina has beaten the former French Open champion in three sets when they faced off for the first time in Eastbourne last year.



6.16am GMT

Preamble

Here we go again. Day four at Melbourne Park and the tennis is relentless. We’ll immediately turn our focus to five-time finalist Andy Murray and his second-round encounter with Taro Daniel . It’s wildcard v qualifier, and given it’s Murray, entertainment is virtually guaranteed (most probably over the course of five sets).

The evening session on Rod Laver Arena kicks off with a blockbuster between Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios , while across Melbourne Park on Margaret Court Arena US Open champion Emma Raducanu continues her bid to win a second grand slam against Danka Kovinic . Plus lots, lots more.

Feel free to email or tweet @mike_hytner if you have anything to get off your chest. Otherwise, let’s crack on.