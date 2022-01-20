ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Open LIVE: Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios result after Raducanu and Murray exits

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
 4 days ago

Follow all the reaction as Daniil Medvedev took down Nick Kyrgios in four thrilling sets amid a raucous atmosphere after Andy Murray was knocked out of the Australian Open by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel .

In an error-strewn performance, Murray was unable to back up his first round victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili as Daniel claimed a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win. World No 120 Daniel produced an impressive display that defied his ranking and edged ahead in both of the opening sets with breaks of serve.

Murray had his chances, including in Daniel’s opening service game of the second set in which he squandered four break points, but the 34-year-old had too much work to do from two sets down. An early break of serve in the third set offered Murray some hope of a comeback but Daniel broke straight back on a double fault from the three-time grand slam champion. Daniel was able to make the crucial second break in the ninth game of the third set, and he sealed his victory with a backhand volley to claim a deserved victory.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, it was a raucous atmosphere on Rod Laver Arena as Medvedev outlasted home favourite Kyrgios 7-6 6-4 4-6 6-2 in an enthralling second round contest. An inspired Kyrgios pulled a set back on an electric night in Melbourne but Medvedev impressed as he kept his head in closing out the victory. Follow all the latest updates below:

