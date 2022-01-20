Known now for its watches, Garmin failed in the smartphone industry

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you will find the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar getting a 20 percent discount that lets you pick up your new smartwatch for $637. This means that you can purchase a new Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar Multisport GPS watch with solar charging capabilities, advanced training features and still get to save $163. This model comes with a 1.3-inch display, preloaded TOPO maps, ski maps for 2,000 worldwide ski resorts, multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo) support, and built-in sensors for 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter. It also comes with a 14-day battery life when used in smartwatch mode, or up to 16 days when using its solar charging capabilities, but that is if you manage to be outside for around three hours every day.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO