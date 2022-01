The Android 12 update is now widely rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series in the US. The rollout began last week starting with the carrier-locked units on Verizon’s network. The unlocked Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also soon joined the party but only on a couple of networks: Comcast and Xfinity Mobile. As of today, the update is available on several other carriers. According to a SamMobile report, the Galaxy Note 20 duo are now receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update on AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Comcast, C-Spire, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile. The new firmware version is N98xU1UES2EULI. The remaining few carriers should also get on board pretty soon.

