ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Francouz gets 2nd shutout in Avalanche's 2-0 win over Ducks

By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otf4n_0dqaWl1j00

Pavel Francouz made 34 saves for his second career shutout, Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche earned a point in their 10th straight game, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Francouz missed the first two months due to an ankle injury, but is 5-1 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .922 save percentage on the season.

“He came up with some huge saves and is playing better the more he plays,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “We didn’t manage the puck well, but we did do a decent job as the game went along of keeping their scoring chances to the outside.”

Both of Francouz's NHL shutouts have come against the Ducks. He stopped 26 shots in a 1-0 victory in February 2021.

“This game was similar to that one. It was tight from the start,” Francouz said. "We were just trying to stay tight in our zone and that’s what we were doing the whole night."

It is Colorado’s second straight road shutout after Darcy Kuemper turned back 20 shots in a 5-0 win over Arizona on Jan. 15.

Samuel Girard also scored for the Avalanche, who are an NHL-best 9-0-1 in January. They also are 15-1-2 in their last 18 games.

Girard scored his first goal in 13 games with 1:31 remaining in the second period on a wrist shot from the slot that deflected off the skate of Anaheim's Kevin Shattenkirk. Colorado's defensemen lead the league with 38 goals, including four by Girard.

Kadri, fifth in the league with 51 points, moved into second in assists with his 36th on Girard's score.

Kadri scored on an empty net with 1:09 remaining for his 15th goal of the season.

“There wasn’t a lot to be had on both sides. I know we weren’t generating a ton, either,” Colorado defenseman Devon Toews said. “I think we’re trying to get more comfortable in these close games, we’re not gonna blow every team out.”

John Gibson made 26 saves for Anaheim, which has lost its last four. It was his first game back in net after he missed the last five due to the league's health and safety protocols.

“I thought our guys played hard, almost to a man,” coach Dallas Eakins said. “Goaltending did their job, our D did their job, our forwards worked hard to get on top of pucks and get to the net. We just couldn’t get one in there.”

FIGHT NIGHT

Longtime rivals Kurtis MacDermid and Nick Deslauriers squared off for the fifth time in their careers and second time this season at 13:03 of the first period.

Both players landed quality right hands and went at it for 62 seconds before linesmen broke it up. It is the sixth fight this season for Anaheim’s Deslauriers, tied for third in the league, while Colorado’s MacDermid has been involved in four.

Even though both players have a history, Bednar appreciated the fight because it wasn’t scripted. Deslaurier’s took exception to MacDermid’s hit on Shattenkirk and things got rolling from there.

“They were playing for keeps. Both of them stood in there,” Bednar said. “It was fun to watch. Everyone was up on both benches and the intensity in the game picked up afterwards.”

MACKINNON'S MILESTONE

Nathan MacKinnon appeared in his 600th NHL game, becoming the fourth player since the Avalanche moved to Colorado in 1995 to reach that milestone.

MacKinnon was the first overall selection in the 2013 NHL draft and is the first player from his draft class to reach 600 games. No one else from that class has reached 500.

STREAKING

Colorado's Andre Burakovsky also had an assist on Girard's goal and extended his point streak to six games. The forward has two goals and eight points during his streak.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Remain in Southern California to face Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Ducks: Host Tampa Bay on Friday night.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s OT win over Canadiens

The home-ice advantage for the Colorado Avalanche is starting to look almost impenetrable. Even when it takes longer than usual. The Avs racked up their 15th consecutive home win, edging the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime on Saturday. Captain Gabriel Landeskog scored the game-winner in OT, and Colorado scored two power-play goals in regulation to push its record at Ball Arena to 17-2-1 on the season. The Avs have not lost in regulation in 2022, going 10-0-1 in January. During the current home winning streak, the Avalanche hold a +39 goal differential.
NHL
Pantagraph

Blackhawks fall 2-0 to the Colorado Avalanche

The Chicago Blackhawks returned to the scene of their season-opening nightmare and held their own — for a while. The Colorado Avalanche beat the Hawks 2-0 on Monday night at Ball Arena to extend their winning streak to seven games. It wasn’t the demolition back in October, belied by a 4-2 final score, but a loss for the Hawks likely stings as much.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
104.1 WIKY

NHL roundup: Pavel Francouz’s shutout gives Avs 7th straight win

Pavel Francouz had 24 saves for his second shutout in as many starts and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 in Denver on Monday night. Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored goals for the Avalanche, who have won 16 in a row at home and seven straight overall.
NHL
CBS LA

Troy Terry Scores Team-Leading 23rd Goal, Ducks Beat Bruins 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik Haula scored late for the Bruins, who had gone 10-2 since New...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Samuel Girard
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Kevin Shattenkirk
Person
Pavel Francouz
Person
Dallas Eakins
Person
Kurtis Macdermid
Person
Devon Toews
milehighsports.com

The Avalanche’s goaltending is suddenly a position of strength. And it’s largely thanks to the long-awaited return of Pavel Francouz

For the majority of the early parts of the season, the one blip in a star-studded Avalanche lineup was their goaltending. Newcomer Darcy Kuemper — whom the Avs paid a hefty price to acquire — was not playing up to his standard. And backup goalie Pavel Francouz was injured during a preseason game that kept him out for the first two months of the season. Colorado was forced at times to use third-string goalie Jonas Johansson, who was since moved on, and young rookie Justus Annunen. They’ve even flirted with two emergency backup goalies.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The Colorado Avalanche#The Anaheim Ducks 2 0
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
ABC News

ABC News

522K+
Followers
129K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy