MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Prosecutors argued in court Monday that Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, “knows what law enforcement is closing in on learning” in the case and should be considered a flight risk. A judge, however, opted to issue bail in the case with “significant conditions.” Harmony has not been seen since sometime between November 29-December 10, 2019, but was only recently reported missing. Her father, Adam Montgomery, was previously charged with conduct against Harmony. Kayla Montgomery was arrested as well, but neither is charged directly with the girl’s disappearance. Kayla Montgomery was arraigned Monday on...

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 14 HOURS AGO