Denver Nuggets drop Los Angeles Clippers on Nikola Jokic's late assist to Aaron Gordon

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
DENVER – The last statistical contribution of Nikola Jokic’s massive night was the one the Nuggets needed most.

Jokic set up Aaron Gordon’s game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of a 130-128 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Ball Arena. It was his 10th assist that completed a triple-double to go with 49 points, on 16 of 25 shooting, and 14 rebounds.

“You tell me. If Nikola Jokic isn’t the MVP, then who is?” Nuggets coach Michael Malone wondered postgame. “That guy can put you with his passing, his scoring, his rebounding, and that last pass to Aaron not only wins the game but gives him his 10th assist on the night.”

The game-winner with 1.7 seconds left gave Gordon 28 points for the night to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“This guy is a gym rat. For him to have the game-winning 3 on an unbelievable pass from Nikola as he’s being double-teamed, you just feel happy for Aaron,” Malone said.

“A game-winning 3, those are big moments and big, big shots. Aaron wasn’t scared.”

Monte Morris added 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Clippers used a 21-2 run to open a double-digit lead in the second quarter and led by 12 at halftime. Jokic scored 17 of his points in the third quarter, and the Nuggets tied it at 81 to start the fourth.

With the Nuggets down five in the final three minutes of regulation, Jokic hit two free throws and completed a three-point play to tie it with two minutes left. Jokic tied it twice more in the final 1:34 but missed a shot that would have ended the game in regulation.

Jokic opened the scoring in overtime, but the Clippers led by three with 1:45 left.

Jokic responded with a put-back bucket, a steal and another put-back after a Morris miss. The reigning MVP added three steals and a block in 41 minutes of playing time.

“He was our defensive player of the game. He came up with a huge steal late,” Malone said. “That’s just why Nikola is, again, for me, the MVP. He’s going to give it to you every way. It’s so much fun watching him. When he gets excited, and he’s banging his chest and he’s screaming, man, I love that. I love to see an engaged, emotional Nikola Jokic.”

Jokic scored his final points on a three-point play that put the Nuggets up two with 34.5 seconds left. He finished with 11 of his team’s 14 points in overtime.

“That’s what MVPs do. We lean on him to do that,” Morris said. “When he gets in that mode, nobody in the world, you know, can stop him.”

Ivica Zubac, who led the Clippers with 32 points, tied it with a tip-in with 26.4 seconds left. Then, the Clippers sent a double team toward Jokic on the perimeter, and he passed off to Gordon in the opposite corner for the game-winner.

Reggie Jackson, who missed what would’ve replaced Gordon’s shot as game-winning 3 just before the buzzer, added 28 points.

Davon Reed was assessed a technical foul for running onto the court before the buzzer sounded, making it a two-point win.

“Davon Reed learned a valuable lesson tonight,” Malone said.

The Grizzlies are scheduled to visit Ball Arena on Friday. The Nuggets have started their six-game homestand 3-1 thanks to Jokic’s final contribution in a back-and-forth win.

“This guyis getting double and triple-teamed every night,” Malone said. “He had 49 points tonight, getting doubled and triple-teamed. I feel really fortunate as a head coach to have the opportunity to coach a player like that.”

