The real question: If you know in your heart that the relationship is over, why go back?. The most prevailing reason I observe: You think the discomfort of finalizing and grieving this massive loss in your life will be worse than the discomfort of stringing out the ending over time — but you're wrong. Your mind does a lot of things to protect you from feeling pain, and finalizing an ending can be quite painful. Grief is complicated and often felt intensely. Stringing out a breakup by avoidance or going back to an ex gives you a choice in the matter — which can make you feel like you have more control over your grief. However, pain isn't always wrong or bad. In the case of heartbreak or mourning a loss of a relationship, pain is a healthy and natural reaction. Avoiding a definitive breakup will not spare you from this very natural pain, it just puts you in limbo until you finally cut ties (more on how to do that below).

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO