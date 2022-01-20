ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Disney Princess deluxe doll sets on sale right now – how to buy

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney collectors can save lots of cash right now on some gorgeous deluxe doll sets. ShopDisney has announced two special offers on its Disney Store Disney Princess Doll Set for the New Year, with multiple size variations available. The first Disney Princess set, sized with H6-15 x W3 x...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Guests Claim Major Issues Are Piling Up At Disney Right Now

With so many rides, attractions, and restaurants, Walt Disney World and Disneyland are both the ideal trip destination for many Guests planning on booking a vacation. While Disney claims to be the “Most Magical Place on Earth”, that doesn’t mean they are always perfect, however. It seems...
TRAVEL
allears.net

The LIE Everyone is Saying About Disney World Right Now

We live in a digital age, where you can learn a lot about Disney World and plan your vacation online!. You may read blogs or watch YouTube videos, and you may get advice and comments from family and friends who’ve been to the parks in the past. But beware...
TRAVEL
allears.net

Disney’s D23 Expo Tickets Are On Sale For All Guests NOW!

The D23 Expo is returning to the Anaheim Convention Center in 2022! Yesterday, Visa cardholders were able to take advantage of an exclusive presale for expo tickets, which included single-day as well as 3-day admission. If you aren’t a Visa cardholder, today is your big day to purchase D23 Expo...
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Choose the Right Disney World Tickets For YOU

If you’re planning a trip to Disney World you’ll need to think about several big things — Where will you stay? How many days will you be there? How will you get there? Do you want to rent a car? What time of the year will you visit? And, perhaps most importantly, what tickets will you buy?
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Princess Doll#Disney Princesses#Shopdisney#Disney Store Disney#Encanto#Frozen#Disney Plus#Rapunzel#The Disney Store
allears.net

You Can Save BIG on Select Disney Baby Merchandise Right Now!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Here at AllEars, we love bringing you news about awesome deals on Disney products and more!. From Marvel gear to Star Wars swag, there’s usually something fun for every...
SHOPPING
allears.net

Why Planning a 2022 Disney World Vacation is So Hard Right Now

It’s a new year, and you may be thinking about adding a Disney World vacation onto your itinerary for 2022!. As Disney World continues its phased reopening following the temporary closure in 2020, a lot of new and returning rides, restaurants, shows, and other guest offerings have been announced for this year!
TRAVEL
thekingdominsider.com

Oh, Baby! Shop Disney Sale Starts Now

Oh, Baby! 25% Off Baby Favorites and Select Styles!. Now is the time to shop outfits that will fit any occasion not to mention cute and cuddly accessories that are perfect for a baby. You will not want to miss these photo-worthy styles for your little one!. Celebrate the magic...
SHOPPING
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You DON’T Want These Disney World Upgrades Right Now!

Disney World has been FULL of change over the past year (looking at you Disney Genie+). From price increases on snacks to the end of Disney’s Magical Express, there are a number of new things to consider when planning for your Disney World trips in 2022 and beyond. What about Disney World park tickets? After Hours event tickets? Other upgrades or add-ons? Which ones are worth the cash and which might you want to skip? Today we’re giving you a break-down so you can make those decisions for your upcoming vacation!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
Variety

Mattel Wins Back Disney Princess and ‘Frozen’ Toys Licensing Deal From Hasbro

Mattel Inc. has won back the rights to produce toys based on The Walt Disney Company’s lineup of iconic Disney princesses and “Frozen” characters. Hasbro was previously the owner of the licensing deal, which it took over from Mattel in 2016. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news that Mattel had won back the Disney Princess and “Frozen” toy licensing deal. More to come…
BUSINESS
Deadline

Peter Dinklage Slams Disney’s Planned Live-Action Remake Of ‘Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs’

Peter Dinklage, the Game of Thrones actor currently starring in the feature film Cyrano, slammed plans for a Disney live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, telling podcaster Marc Maron that the project is “f*cking backwards.” Disney’s latest adaptation of the classic 1938 animated film is set to star West Side Story actror Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as a newly created male lead character. “I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White,” Dinklage said on Maron’s WTF podcast yesterday. “You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f*cking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f*ck are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?” The planned remake will feature original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and is expected to go into production in the UK this spring.
MOVIES
whowhatwear

I Only Buy Basics on Sale—These Are the Best Options Out There Right Now

I never buy anything full-price. Okay, maybe not never, but it’s definitely a rarity since every time I do buy something full-price, it goes on sale. I bought a white cinched-waist dress a few months ago—now it’s 40% off. Cropped Re/Done T-shirt—now 60% off. Frayed jeans—now 15% off. And thus I have sworn to myself that from now on, I only buy on sale.
The Independent

Rare first edition of first Harry Potter book to go under auction for £30,000

An extremely rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling’s very first book of her wizarding world, will go on auction for £30,000.The coveted book is one of the most sought-after items in the world, as only 500 books were printed in the first run – 300 of which were sent to schools and children’s libraries.The first edition copy is being sold by a private owner who has been in possession of the book since it was bought in 1997. It will be sold through Chiswick Auctions on 27 January.According to online book marketplace AbeBooks, which...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
StyleCaster

Quite Simply a List of Our Favorite Wear-Anywhere Tees—Starting at $6

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one closet staple that we all strive to get right, it is a basic tee that ticks all the right boxes. They may be a humble wardrobe piece, but are absolutely crucial as the most simple layering essential that goes with just about everything—a classic pair of jeans, your go-to blazer, dressy skirts for the office and beyond. Other factors that make a tee so da*n essential: they never go out of style, are an everlasting basic spared from...
APPAREL
Fox5 KVVU

'Disney Princess-The Concert' at The Smith Center

Disney Concerts presents 'Disney Princess-The Concert' playing at The Smith Center onb Feb. 23. Sing along to some of your favorite Disney tunes during this one night concert. Tickets on sale at disneyprincessconcert.com.
ENTERTAINMENT
SPY

Ending Soon: The Internet’s Best Deals, Sales & Secret Coupon Codes for Jan. 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Amazon Anthropologie ASOS Bed Bath & Beyond Bonobos Everlane Horchow J.Crew Madewell Nordstrom Overstock Philips SSENSE  Sur La Table Wayfair Williams Sonoma Urban Outfitters West Elm A new week is here, and the deals are certainly in abundance. During the week of January 24, you can find savings at many of your favorite retailers, including ASOS, Amazon, Wayfair, J.Crew, Bonobos, Sur La Table, Urban Outfitters, SSENSE, West Elm, Nordstrom and more. Below we’ve highlighted some of our favorite sales of the week to help you save big on must-have products for the rest of the winter season....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Disney Responds To Peter Dinklage ‘Snow White’ Comments, Says It’s “Taking A Different Approach” To Adaptation

Disney has responded to remarks made yesterday by award-winning actor Peter Dinklage that called the studio’s plans for a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “f*cking backwards.” A Disney spokesperson told Deadline, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” . Disney, Deadline understands, has cultural consultants on all of its live-action films including previous titles Aladdin and Mulan, in addition to...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy