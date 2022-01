Alabama has played in seven of the eight College Football Playoffs, accumulated 183 victories and won six national championships under Nick Saban. With quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. returning, the Crimson Tide were already set to be the very early favorite to be the No. 1 team when the 2022 top 25 is released. However, that preseason projection got a little easier on Sunday, as Alabama added Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton into the fold for ’22. Burton has a chance to be an impact addition to a receiving corps looking for contributors, and the former Georgia wideout joins other big-time additions in running back Jahmyr Gibbs and cornerback Eli Ricks for ’22.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO