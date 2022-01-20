Please Pre-Register: Kids Painting Class

HR Sweets is presenting a Valentine’s Cupcake Decorating Class at Victory Baptist Church February 5th at 11am. The class will be taught by 11-year-old baker extraordinaire, Miss Hailey Rae Bane. Hailey Rae invites the community’s youth to join her while she shares her love and learning of baking; plus, kiddos get to take home some sweet treats and support a worthy cause. The class is $25 per participant and all proceeds of the class will be donated to missionary work taking place in South America. The cupcakes and icing will be included with the class. To register, call or text 870-397-1986. To learn more about HR Sweets and see some of Hailey Rae’s stunning confections, visit the HR Sweets Facebook page.
