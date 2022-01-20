ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Please Pre-Register: Kids Painting Class

newcarlislelibrary.org
 6 days ago

𝓚𝓲𝓭𝓼 𝓟𝓪𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓒𝓵𝓪𝓼𝓼. Wednesday, January 19, 6-8 p.m. Limited to twelve students,...

newcarlislelibrary.org

restorationnewsmedia.com

Keep the kids in class

Omicron is spreading faster than kudzu, especially among our children. Some educators and health off... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
KIDS
thedailytexan.com

Let students pre-save classes before registration

I rolled up my sleeves as I sat down at the table, flexing my fingers with determination, ready to charge into battle. It was every man for himself, and I knew I had to do everything in my power to come out of this struggle victorious. What was the conflict? Something every college student has grappled with: registration.
AUSTIN, TX
Laurinburg Exchange

Pre-pharmacy tech classes offered for free

HAMLET — Richmond Community College is offering free pre-pharmacy technician classes that will help people brush up on skills they will need to be successful in the Pharmacy Technician I program. The Pre-pharmacy Tech Math class will be held Jan. 24 to March 16 on Mondays and Wednesdays from...
HAMLET, NC
New Britain Herald

Berlin Community Center offering painting and dancing classes for children

BERLIN – Kids who love painting and dancing or who might want to explore these activities have an opportunity to do so in the Berlin Community Center this winter. Registration has already begun for two different dance classes, both taught by instructor Elizabeth Cook-Asal. “Exploring Dance” is designed for...
BERLIN, CT
KEYC

Mankato Makerspace offers Saturday kids classes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In an attempt to give young children access to art skills and classes, the Mankato Makerspace is offering art classes every Saturday morning from 10-noon, before the workshop’s normal weekend operating hours. The classes are a new addition in 2022, and classes range from painting to...
MANKATO, MN
cityofardenhills.org

Cheers Pablo Painting Class

Cheers Pablo is a family owned paint and sip business that creates a welcoming and educational environment where people can enjoy creating and surprise themselves with what they are able to create. People of all artistic levels can participate in a step-by-step painting class. There is no experience needed, so be ready to enjoy yourself and engage the creative side of your brain. All you need is to bring yourself. The class will last between two and three hours, and by the end you will walk away a little more relaxed and with a piece of fun art modeled after our example.
DESIGN
swark.today

Kids Valentine’s Cupcake Decorating Class by HR Sweets

HR Sweets is presenting a Valentine’s Cupcake Decorating Class at Victory Baptist Church February 5th at 11am. The class will be taught by 11-year-old baker extraordinaire, Miss Hailey Rae Bane. Hailey Rae invites the community’s youth to join her while she shares her love and learning of baking; plus, kiddos get to take home some sweet treats and support a worthy cause. The class is $25 per participant and all proceeds of the class will be donated to missionary work taking place in South America. The cupcakes and icing will be included with the class. To register, call or text 870-397-1986. To learn more about HR Sweets and see some of Hailey Rae’s stunning confections, visit the HR Sweets Facebook page.
LIFESTYLE
phl17.com

Calling young chefs, healthy cooking classes for kids

Join Chef Jamie Zwier with Oh How Healthy to learn the ins and outs of cooking with fun fresh ingredients. In her healthy kids cooking class, young chefs will be introduced to colorful & fresh whole food ingredients that they will use to create delicious recreations of their favorite foods.
KIDS
desoto.tx.us

Story Time - Pre-School Early Literacy Class

Every Thursday, join us in the library for a special Pre-School Literacy Class story time program!. This program, ideal for 3 - 6 year-olds, will include reading time with a focus on phonics and school readiness, and follow with a craft. This program is free. No registration required. For more...
DESOTO, TX
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Kids Winter Paint Party at True North Coffee and Cafe

Your safety and wellbeing remains our top priority. As some hotels, restaurants and attractions continue to operate with adjusted schedules, please call ahead to confirm business hours and event details. If you are vaccinated, masks are optional.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Denver

Children’s Museum In Denver To Close For 10 Days Due To Angry Reactions From Visitors Over Mask Policy

By Joel Hillan DENVER (CBS4) – The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus will be closing for the next 10 days due to the behavior of some guests who have been objecting to the museum’s mask policy. (credit: Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus) In an email sent to their members Tuesday afternoon, museum staff made the surprising announcement that they will be closed on Wednesday and the closure will last through Feb. 4. The email says reservations for visitors during this time have been canceled. A portion of the email is as follows: “For nearly 50 years, the Children’s Museum of Denver at...
DENVER, CO
thereflector.com

Battle Ground Community Center offers new gymnastics classes for kids

The Battle Ground Community Center will launch gymnastics classes in collaboration with Jump Start Mobile Gymnastics for children ages 2 to 6. Director Kim Cederholm said the classes are a great opportunity for small children to get active early on. “It is a high-energy activity, as the emphasis will be...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
ashlandmass.com

Virtual - Stories with Miss Lucie for Pre-School Aged Kids

You can join us live on our Facebook Storytime Group and, while there, you can join the Zoom Session if you'd like your children to be able to interact with Miss Lucie. If you are not on Facebook or would like to join us directly on Zoom, please register and we'll send you the Zoom link prior to the program. All emails will be coming from ashlandprograms@minlib.net. If you do not see them in your inbox, check your spam folder.
ASHLAND, MA
Voice News

Seasonal painting class series to kick off in Ira Township

A new seasonal painting class series will begin in Ira Township on Feb. 5. The Yellow Brush Paint-In Class with Jane Weis will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Ira Township Hall. Participants will paint “Winter,” a painting that Weis created for the painting class series called Seasons.
IRA TOWNSHIP, MI

