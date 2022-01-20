Please Pre-Register: Kids Painting Class

Cheers Pablo is a family owned paint and sip business that creates a welcoming and educational environment where people can enjoy creating and surprise themselves with what they are able to create. People of all artistic levels can participate in a step-by-step painting class. There is no experience needed, so be ready to enjoy yourself and engage the creative side of your brain. All you need is to bring yourself. The class will last between two and three hours, and by the end you will walk away a little more relaxed and with a piece of fun art modeled after our example.

DESIGN ・ 12 DAYS AGO