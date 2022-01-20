ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing girl Harmony Montgomery’s father ‘now suspect in cold case murder’

By Maroosha Muzaffar
 4 days ago

Adam Montgomery, the father of missing seven-year-old Harmony Montgomery, has reportedly been identified as a suspect in an unsolved murder case in Lynn, Massachusetts .

Mr Montgomery is already facing charges of physically abusing his daughter in July 2019 and endangering her welfare. He was arrested on 4 January in connection with the Harmony case, and is currently in a jail in New Hampshire .

But now, the police are also looking into Mr Montgomery in connection with the murder of Darlin Guzman in Lynn in 2008, according to Boston 25 News .

Guzman’s body was found in the parking lot of a convenience store at Austin Square in Lynn on 10 February 2008. He had been shot in the chest.

Police rushed him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead.

Mr Montgomery and two other members of his family have reportedly been the focus of the investigation into Guzman’s murder. They had decided to meet Guzman at the White Hen convenience store at Austin Square on that day, and the meeting resulted in fatal gunfire, an unidentified source told the television channel.

Mr Montgomery was 18 at that time and had several other charges against him in New Hampshire. He was out on bail at the time.

Meanwhile, the search for Harmony Montgomery is still underway.

Harmony has not been seen since around October or November 2019 when she was five years old. Yet, a missing persons investigation was only launched in December 2021.

She was living with her father, who had been given custody of his daughter in February 2019, as well as his wife Kayla Montgomery and their children at a house on 77 Gilford Street in Manchester at the time. The little girl had been in and out of foster care for much of her life. In 2018, her mother Crystal Sorey lost custody of her due in part to substance abuse.

Mr Montgomery has refused to tell law enforcement officers the whereabouts of his daughter, according to a police affidavit.

The Manchester police announced this week that the reward money has climbed to $140,000 (around £102,000) for information that leads to her whereabouts.

The missing girl is about four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds, according to the police description. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is also blind in her right eye. She wears glasses.

Questions have been mounting over how a little girl could not be seen for more than two years without any action being taken by authorities. The child protection agencies in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire are under intense scrutiny for their handling of the legal custody of the seven-year-old.

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
94.3 WCYY

Search Ends at NH Home Where Missing Manchester Girl Last Lived

Police ended their three-day search on Monday at the Manchester home where 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery was last known to live in 2019. Attorney General John M. Formella did not disclose what detectives found during the search of the home on Gilford Street, but continued to ask for the public's help in trying to locate the girl. Formella also asked for privacy for the current resident of the home, as they are not connected to the case.
Newswatch 16

Father charged in "devastating" abuse of 4-week-old

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Wilkes-Barre man faces charges after an investigation found his four-week-old baby had several skull fractures and brain bleeds. Police are searching for Andrew Carter. According to court papers, the baby was taken by his mother to the hospital for a fever last year. Doctors found...
Father-of-one ‘mocked’ by attackers as he lay dying, murder trial told

A group of men who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one “mocked” and “ridiculed” him as he lay dying, a court has been told.Ryan O’Connor, 26, from Alway, Newport died from stab wounds minutes after being attacked on Aberthaw roundabout at around 9pm on Thursday June 10.Lewis Aquilina, 20, Elliott Fiteni, 20, Kyle Rasis, 18, Ethan Strickland, 19, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, all from Cardiff are accused of Mr O’Connor’s murder, manslaughter and robbery.Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court that Mr O’Connor’s death was a “murder that arose out...
The US Sun

How Harmony Montgomery, 7, was separated from her brother as family claims missing blind girl was seen with ‘black eye’

MYSTERY surrounds the disappearance of a seven-year-old girl as new revelations about her difficult upbringing come to light. Harmony Montgomery used to take care of her little brother Jamison, now five, in the foster care system, but they were separated when she was purportedly reunited with her biological father in February 2019.
