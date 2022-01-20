ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FRA: 5.8% Distribution Yield, Floating Rate Investments

By Nick Ackerman
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRA is invested in mostly floating rate loans; these should benefit and act as a hedge with higher rates coming. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies (FRA) has been making some strong moves lately. Over the last month alone, the fund's discount had gone...

seekingalpha.com

