Oil up, settles near seven-year highs after Iraq-Turkey pipeline outage

By Laura Sanicola
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Jan 20): Oil prices settled higher on Wednesday (Jan 19) after a fire on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey briefly stopped flows, increasing concerns about an already tight short-term supply outlook. Flows have resumed through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline that carries crude from northern Iraq, the second-largest producer...

KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
theedgemarkets.com

Oil opens week with jump on outlook for stronger global demand

(Jan 24): Oil pushed higher at the week’s open as investors weighed prospects for rising demand as the omicron virus wave fades in key economies. Global benchmark Brent rose toward $89 a barrel after a run of five straight weekly gains, the best streak since October. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, expressed optimism at the weekend that the surge in the new variant will soon peak. That could underpin improved consumption as more workers return to offices and people travel more.
moneyweek.com

Oil price hits seven-year high after Abu Dhabi attack

Oil prices have hit a seven-year high amid fresh tensions in the Middle East. Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for a drone attack on an oil storage site in Abu Dhabi that killed three people on Monday. Brent crude topped $88 a barrel on Tuesday and has risen 13% so far this year.
MySanAntonio

Oil hits fresh seven-year high as IEA turns bullish on outlook

Oil climbed to the highest since October 2014 as the International Energy Agency said the market looked tighter than previously thought, with demand proving resilient to omicron. The global supply surplus is shrinking and oil demand is on track to hit pre-pandemic levels, according to a report from the IEA....
Williston Daily Herald

Oil prices reached for seven-year high on Monday

Oil prices were close to a seven day high in early trades Monday, with investors believing supplies will remain tight amid producer restraint, despite a recent rise in Libyan oil output. Brent crude was down 10 cents to $85.96 a barrel in early morning trades, the highest that contract has...
Metro International

Oil highest since 2014 as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Wednesday after a fire on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey briefly stopped flows, increasing concerns about an already tight short term supply outlook. Brent crude futures were up 81 cents, or 0.9%, to $88.32 a barrel at 1432 GMT....
AFP

Oil hits seven-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Oil prices hit their highest levels in more than seven years Tuesday, driven in part by hopes of a global economic recovery that would ramp up demand. Those fears drove global bond yields up on Tuesday, with German bund yields coming close to touching zero percent, their highest level since 2019. 
theedgemarkets.com

Oil hits seven-year highs as global unrest stokes supply jitters

NEW YORK (Jan 19): Oil prices on Tuesday (Jan 18) climbed to their highest since 2014 as investors worried about global political tensions involving major producers such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia that could exacerbate the already tight supply outlook. The risk added a premium to prices...
Seeking Alpha

Explosion halts Iraq oil pipeline - 450kb/d offline

Little is known about the cause, but an explosion at a pipeline connecting Northern Iraq and the port of Ceyhan in the Mediterranean has taken 450kb/d of supply offline in an already very tight crude oil market (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE). According to the operator, Botas, emergency response crews are on scene...
stockxpo.com

Oil Prices Hit Seven-Year High on Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Crude prices rose to their highest level since the 2014 shale-induced oil crash, a milestone in a rally that is gathering momentum as geopolitical tensions threaten to knock supply. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the main grade of U.S. crude, added $1.61 per barrel, or 1.9%, to $85.43 on Tuesday....
Shore News Network

Oil prices hit seven-year highs as tight supply bites

LONDON (Reuters) -Benchmark oil prices climbed to their highest since 2014 on Tuesday as possible supply disruption after attacks in the Mideast Gulf added to an already tight supply outlook. Brent crude futures rose by $0.74, or 0.9%, to $87.22 a barrel at 1446 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
kitco.com

Bunds at brink of zero as oil hits seven-year high

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A seven-year high for oil prices pushed benchmark German Bund yields to the brink of positive territory on Tuesday, lifted U.S. Treasuries to pre-COVID levels and left global share markets trudging lower. A 1.2% early fall for Europe's STOXX 600 (.STOXX) and U.S. futures ,...
