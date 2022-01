TWG today is developing Annex on the Square, a mixed-use, mixed-income multifamily property set to cover a city block in downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The $49 million property will be located at 501 4th Ave. SE in the heart of Cedar Rapids. As a mixed-income housing development, Annex on the Square will reserve 202 units for those residents earning up to 60 percent of the area median income, with 22 units available at market-rate. TWG will serve as the owner and general contractor of the property. Floor plans include studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment options.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO