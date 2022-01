Developers broke ground in the fall on Legacy Square, a 363-unit multifamily development, at 6948 Custer Road, Plano. The development will have a mix of apartments and townhomes available for rent, according to a press release. Apartments will be available in one to three bedrooms, while the townhomes will be one to three stories. The townhomes will also include attached private two-car garages and private yards or patios.

PLANO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO