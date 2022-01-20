ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pérez not on El Salvador roster for World Cup qualifier

 6 days ago

Former American forward Joshua Pérez was not on the roster of the El Salvador team coached by his uncle, Hugo Pérez, for training in Indianapolis ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifier against the United States.

Pérez was a teammate of Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams on the U.S. team at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup and switched affiliation to play for El Salvador. He was a 74th-minute substitute in September when El Salvador tied the Americans 0-0 in its opener.

All 11 of El Salvador’s starters in that match were on the 23-man roster announced Wednesday for training ahead of the Jan. 27 game at Columbus, Ohio.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Kevin Carabantes (FAS), Mario González (Alianza)

Defenders: Roberto Domínguez (Chalatenango), Alexander Larín (Comunicaciones, Guatemala), Ronald Rodríguez (Águila), Bryan Tamacas (Alianza), Eduardo Vigil (Firpo), Rómulo Villalobos (Municipal Limeño), Eriq Zavaleta (Toronto, Canada)

Midfielders: Eric Calvillo (El Paso, U.S.), Darwin Cerén (Houston, U.S.), Enrico Dueñas (Vitesse, Netherlands), Bryan Landaverde (FAS), Christian Martinez (San Carlos, Costa Rica), Marvin Monterroza (Alianza), Narciso Orellana (Alianza), Kevin Reyes (FAS), Alex Roldan (Seattle, U.S.)

Forwards: Nelson Bonilla (Port, Thailand), Cristian Gil (Metapán), Jairo Henríquez (Aguila), Walmer Martinez (Monterey Bay, U.S.), Joaquín Rivas (Tulsa, U.S.)

