The LA Clippers are finally getting healthy (sans superstars) and showing why teams should not take them lightly. Over the past four games, the Clippers are 2-2 with wins over the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers. In this episode, Jon and Jack discuss why the Pacers win maybe means more than people think, break down their heartbreaking loss against the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, and relive the exhilaration from the 24-point comeback in Philadelphia.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO