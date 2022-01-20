ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Latest Murphy vaccine mandate makes a bad healthcare worker shortage worse for New Jersey, O’Scanlon

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
TRENTON, NJ – Senator Declan O’Scanlon challenged the wisdom of Governor Murphy for his executive order today requiring health care workers to be boosted in addition to fully vaccinated, warning the move could backfire. “If some is good, more must be better … isn’t a way to...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

