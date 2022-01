PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – On January 22, 2022, at approximately 6:20am, PSLPD responded to the 1000-BLK of SW Biltmore St in reference to a report of an in progress theft of catalytic converters. The caller advised he could hear someone trying to cut catalytic converters from underneath a car and observed sparks from the tools that the subject was using.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO