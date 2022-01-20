ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tongans deafened by volcanic blast as they fled for safety

(Reuters) – When Tonga’s Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano violently erupted, sending shockwaves and tsunami across the Pacific, the blast in the small island nation was so deafening that fleeing families could only wave at their loved ones to run. “The first explosion .. .our ears were...

Related
Daily Mail

Incredible moment Tonga volcanic shockwave terrifies beachgoers: Deafening boom fills the air as people watch ash cloud rising from 40 miles away

This is the incredible moment a shockwave from the Tonga volcanic eruption hit shore, terrifying beachgoers, just minutes before a devastating tsunami hit land. In the footage taken from 40 miles away from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano, a huge plume of ash is shown rising over the horizon, filling the sky before a deafening boom is heard.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Why the Tonga volcano cued tsunami warnings for the North American Pacific coast

On Jan. 15, a tsunami warning went out to residents of British Columbia and the west coast of the United States. The warning was issued after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano in Tonga in the Southwest Pacific. Tsunami literally means “harbour wave” in Japanese — a tsunami comprises a series of waves separated by 10 to 60 minutes. While wind waves reach a maximum height and later crash, a tsunami wave is a massive water mass moving with great height and speed, bringing debris and boulders from the bottom of the ocean with it. The force of this water wall...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
mprnews.org

Tonga volcanic blast spreads shock waves all the way to Minnesota

NASA scientists are estimating the volcanic blast Saturday in the Pacific Ocean had the power of about 500 World War II atom bombs, and the shock waves reached all the way to Minnesota. NASA experts tell National Public Radio that the blast was likely the equivalent of a 10-megaton explosion,...
MINNESOTA STATE
AFP

Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains". The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves. "We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release. NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

2 Japanese planes fly more aid to Tonga after volcanic blast

Two Japanese aircraft left Australia on Monday to deliver more vital aid to Tonga as the Pacific nation deals with the aftermath of a volcanic eruption and tsunami.The Japanese Lockheed C-130 Hercules and Kawasaki C-2 left the Royal Australian Air Force Base at Amberley in Queensland state to make the 3,300-kilometer (2,050-mile) journey east to the islands that were devastated by the Jan. 15 twin disasters, the Australian Defense Department said in a statement.“Australia proudly joins Japan and other Pacific Island countries working along side the people of Tonga,” the statement said.Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Tongans flee tsunami following powerful volcanic eruption

Frightened Tongans fled to higher ground Saturday after a massive volcanic eruption -- heard in neighbouring countries -- triggered tsunami warnings across the South Pacific. "A 1.2 metre tsunami wave has been observed at Nuku'alofa," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted. The latest eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano came just a few hours after a separate Friday tsunami warning was lifted due to the eruption. Mere Taufa said she was in her house getting ready for dinner when the volcano erupted.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Bay Area Tongan Community Fearful Following Volcanic Tsunami

SAN CARLOS (KPIX) — There are more Tongans living in San Mateo County than in the island nation itself and Saturday’s volcanic eruption and resulting tsunami have everyone here fearing for the safety of their homeland. In the 1970s a mass migration of people from Tonga settled in...
SAN CARLOS, CA
everythinglubbock.com

Cut off by volcano, Tongans relieved as contact restored

BANGKOK (AP) — As the massive undersea Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on Saturday, Tongans from around the world gazed on as their relatives livestreamed images of billowing clouds of ash, gas and steam emerging from beneath the depths. Then darkness. The eruption severed Tonga’s single fiber-optic...
ENVIRONMENT
Mercury News

How social media reacted to the massive Tongan volcanic eruption and tsunami

The size and scale of the undersea volcanic eruption in Tonga drew the attention of social media early Saturday morning. Above the earth, satellites caught the explosion and the massive shockwave it sent. On the ground, unconfirmed videos reportedly showed the aftermath as massive waves flooded coastal areas. According to...
ENVIRONMENT
Iola Register

Diplomat says Tongan survival story fits with volcanic events

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The incredible story of a retired carpenter who survived overnight in the ocean after the Tonga tsunami swept him out to sea appeared to fit with events at the time, a New Zealand diplomat said Friday. “It’s one of these miracles that happens,” said...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Covid outbreak on crucial Australian aid ship bound for tsunami-battered Tonga

At least 23 crew members onboard a crucial Australian aid ship which was bound to Tsunami-battered Tonga have tested positive for Covid-19.The Covid outbreak on the HMAS Adelaide has raised fears of outbreak of coronavirus to already marooned Tonga island that has so far managed to avoid any outbreaks.The Australian military ship left from Bribane on Friday to deliver the Australian government-promised relief material to Tonga after the South Pacific island nation was hit by tsunami following a devastating underwater volcanic eruption about two weeks ago.Australia defence minister Peter Dutton promised to keep the ship would not put the 105,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Distress signal detected in low-lying Tongan island

A distress signal has been detected in a low-lying Tongan island following the volcanic eruption and tsunami, the United Nations said Tuesday as the first death was reported. "An active distress beacon had been detected from Mango," the OCHA said.
ENVIRONMENT
Shore News Network

Relief efforts ramping up in Tonga, more aid arrives

(Reuters) -Humanitarian aid to Tonga is ramping up after the airport was cleared of ash, making it safe for planes to land, the Red Cross said on Wednesday, days after a volcanic eruption and tsunami devastated the South Pacific archipelago. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies...
CHARITIES
AFP

Covid outbreak on ship threatens Tonga aid efforts

A Covid-19 outbreak on an Australian warship threatened to disrupt Tonga eruption aid efforts Tuesday, as survivors of the deadly volcanic blast described how they fled with only the clothes on their backs. But officials in Canberra said 23 Covid-19 cases had been detected among the crew of the warship HMAS Adelaide, which is steaming towards the capital Nuku'alofa laden with aid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

