PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Port St. Lucie police have released the details of a grisly double murder at a local hotel last week. A preliminary investigation has revealed that on January 19, 2022, a 32-year-old female and a 4-year-old child traveled from Miami and arrived at Towneplace Suites. A 28-year-old male traveled separately from Miami and arrived at the hotel on the same day. All three individuals occupied the hotel room together and are residents of Miami with no known connections to Port St. Lucie. The hotel and location were chosen at random by the individuals.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO