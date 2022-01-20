ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI searches home of prominent Texas Democratic congressman Cuellar – reports

By Thompson Reuters
 5 days ago
(Reuters) – FBI agents on Wednesday searched the home in Texas of prominent Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, media reported, with the bureau confirming it had conducted “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the area. Cuellar said in a statement that he “will fully cooperate in any...

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

