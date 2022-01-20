FBI searches home of prominent Texas Democratic congressman Cuellar – reports

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Shakespeare Cruz, age 48, of New York City, pleaded guilty today to federal drug trafficking charges, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division, and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen. As part of his plea, the defendant admitted that he distributed multiple kilograms of heroin and cocaine from 2014 through January 2019. The defendant further admitted that he and his co-conspirators arranged for the drugs to be transported from New York City to Lewis County, New York, where they were re-distributed to others there. During today’s guilty plea, the defendant agreed to forfeiture in the form of a money judgment of $200,000, reflecting the proceeds of his drug trafficking activity.

