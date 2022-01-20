ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Watch: Ice accumulation possible across the area Friday

By Frank Johnson
counton2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough we saw a nice warm up today, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for our part of the Carolinas for late Thursday night through Saturday morning. Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cold as the past few nights. It will...

www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Related
motifri.com

High-impact winter storm possible, 8–12 inches snow: Fri 11am–Sat 7pm time frame

Forecast models suggest a classic “nor’easter” winter storm will develop off the coast, bringing an estimated 8–12 inches of snow to some parts of New England between Fri 11am and Sat 7pm. It is far too early to predict the storm track, and therefore any guesses as to geographical regions affected would be purely speculative and premature as of Tue afternoon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Storm#Winter Storm#Colder Weather#Freezing Rain#Storm Watch
CBS Boston

Likelihood Of Major Winter Storm On Saturday Continues To Grow; Blizzard Conditions Possible

BOSTON (CBS) — Did they just say the “B” word? Yup, we did. Actually, if you are paying close attention you may hear several “B” words in the coming days. Blizzard. Blockbuster. Bombogenesis. (WBZ-TV Graphic) At this point, all options are on the table for our Saturday storm. However, with each passing hour and computer model run, the likelihood of a major winter storm continues to grow. Let me emphasize that this is NOT A LOCK just yet. We are still in the forecasting window (about 4 days out) when we are analyzing trends and looking thousands of miles away for the pieces that will eventually come...
BOSTON, MA
neusenews.com

Winter weather possible Friday into Saturday

The National Weather Service in Morehead City/Newport is monitoring the potential for accumulating snowfall across much of eastern North Carolina Friday night into Saturday. Low pressure passing off the coast will likely bring rain to the area Friday, transitioning to snow as temps drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday night and Saturday morning. There is still significant uncertainty with respect to the snowfall amounts and coverage, but areas further north currently look to have the more favorable conditions for snowfall accumulation.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Child Advisory In Effect For Entire Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. (Credit: CBS) Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Will it or won’t it? Forecasters watching chances that strong storm will bring snow to Maryland this weekend

A storm is forecast to develop and rapidly strengthen off the Southeast U.S. coast by the end of this week, bringing gusty winds and heavy snow — to New England, at least. A specific forecast for Maryland isn’t clear yet, but could include at least a few inches of snow. Meteorologists are confident conditions will be ripe for a strong coastal storm to develop off the Carolinas and head toward ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KATC News

Chilly winter temperatures return to Acadiana

In the wake of our wet weather system, a winter chill will return to Acadiana with temperatures very near the freezing mark over the next couple of nights. Look for breezy and colder weather overnight as clouds clear out by midnight.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yet another January cold snap is underway, according to WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer. A high-pressure system is keeping the skies clear over Minnesota, but it’s an arctic system that’s bringing in brutally cold air that’s going to stick around for the next couple days. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for much of northern, western and southeastern Minnesota through Wednesday. Feels-like temps will be as cold as minus 45 degrees. Frostbite is possible in exposed skin in just 10 minutes in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Potential Nor’Easter, Bomb Cyclone Could Bring Snow This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the threat for a nor’easter as we end the work-week and head into the weekend. Low pressure is expected to develop off the coast of the Carolinas and then rapidly strengthen as it brings impacts to the eastern seaboard before heading toward the Canadian Maritimes. There is still a lot of uncertainty as we analyze computer model trends, however, some details are becoming more clear. It is still too soon to pinpoint the storm track at this time, and snowfall amounts and the bullseye area that receives the highest amounts will...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Eastern Colorado Gets Buried In Rush Hour Storm

DENVER- Eastern Colorado got buried with snow on Tuesday. The backdoor cold front gave Denver measurable moisture and buried parts of the eastern plains with over two feet of snow! Officially, Denver comes in with 5 inches at DIA with 4 to 6 inches for many metro area suburbs. Credit CBS4 CBS4 Weather Watchers helped tell the story with there measurements of the winter blast. Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Many Front Range Foothill locations piled up anywhere from 6 to 12 inches with the Rush hour blast. Credit CBS4 Extreme eastern Colorado was buried with blizzard or blizzard like conditions that dumped over one to two feet of snow along I-70 out to western Kansas! The town of Bethune which is about 20 miles west of the Kansas state line measured 26 inches! Credit Dora King This next shot is the school in Bethune where Dora King is a teacher. Credit Dora King The next chance for snow will arrive on Thursday morning. It could be another rough commute! Credit CBS4 Preliminary snow models show about 1 to 3 inches in the Denver metro area with 2 to 5 inches in the foothills. Credit CBS4      
DENVER, CO
WWL-AMFM

Morning rain brings cool evening temps

The rain this morning will bring temperatures down and keep them there all week. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “A light to moderate rain has begun spreading across S LA and S MS this afternoon and will continue overnight and into…
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Wind Chills Dropping Well Below Zero

By Albert Ramon and Mary Kay Kleist CHICAGO (CBS) — As the center of the Arctic air mass drifted overhead Tuesday night, temperatures were dropping below zero in all areas, including the city. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that began Tuesday night. (Credit: CBS) The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana through noon Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°. Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy