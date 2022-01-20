ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hockey Mountain High Podcast: All-Star Kadri

By Aarif Deen
milehighsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to “All-Star Kadri” on Spreaker. Nazem Kadri is going to the NHL All-Star game and Aarif and J.J. are here to break it all down. The guys discuss their thoughts on the last man in voting, the fact that every...

milehighsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CBS LA

Troy Terry Scores Team-Leading 23rd Goal, Ducks Beat Bruins 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik Haula scored late for the Bruins, who had gone 10-2 since New...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Darcy Kuemper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain High#Avalanche Podcast#Mile High Sports
milehighsports.com

The Avalanche’s goaltending is suddenly a position of strength. And it’s largely thanks to the long-awaited return of Pavel Francouz

For the majority of the early parts of the season, the one blip in a star-studded Avalanche lineup was their goaltending. Newcomer Darcy Kuemper — whom the Avs paid a hefty price to acquire — was not playing up to his standard. And backup goalie Pavel Francouz was injured during a preseason game that kept him out for the first two months of the season. Colorado was forced at times to use third-string goalie Jonas Johansson, who was since moved on, and young rookie Justus Annunen. They’ve even flirted with two emergency backup goalies.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy