Hockey Mountain High Podcast: All-Star Kadri

For the majority of the early parts of the season, the one blip in a star-studded Avalanche lineup was their goaltending. Newcomer Darcy Kuemper — whom the Avs paid a hefty price to acquire — was not playing up to his standard. And backup goalie Pavel Francouz was injured during a preseason game that kept him out for the first two months of the season. Colorado was forced at times to use third-string goalie Jonas Johansson, who was since moved on, and young rookie Justus Annunen. They’ve even flirted with two emergency backup goalies.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO