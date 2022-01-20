NBA Twitter reacts to Nets holding on to beat Wizards in thriller

The Brooklyn Nets delivered their finest offensive performance in a half this season, but only barely staved off a fourth-quarter collapse in Washington, surviving two attempts at game-winners from the Wizards to escape with a 119-118 win.

Brooklyn exploded for 41 points in the second quarter to head into halftime with a season-high 74 points, and kept pace with the Wizards in the third to start the final period with an 11-point advantage. Washington battled back, though, going on a 9-0 run midway through the quarter to close the deficit.

A series of strange missed calls from the officials impacted both teams. The officials called the Nets on a shot-clock violation following a Kyrie Irving attempt that clearly hit the rim, but just a few moments later, the Nets regained possession in bizarre fashion after assistant David Vanterpool reached out and deflected a pass, allowing the Nets to steal. The Wizards couldn’t believe play wasn’t stopped, but officials didn’t see Vanterpool touch the ball.

Down the stretch, LaMarcus Aldridge emerged as the hero for the Nets, scoring the Nets’ final six points of the game. Aldridge finished with a season-high 27 points off the bench.

Montrezl Harrell blocked a James Harden layup attempt with 16.2 seconds remaining to give the Wizards the final possession, but Kyle Kuzma missed an open 3-pointer, and Spencer Dinwiddie missed a desperation shot at the buzzer to hand the Nets a victory by the slimmest of margins.

Here are highlights and reaction from Wednesday’s game: