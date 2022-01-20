ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to Nets holding on to beat Wizards in thriller

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ez8N7_0dqZOyyh00

The Brooklyn Nets delivered their finest offensive performance in a half this season, but only barely staved off a fourth-quarter collapse in Washington, surviving two attempts at game-winners from the Wizards to escape with a 119-118 win.

Brooklyn exploded for 41 points in the second quarter to head into halftime with a season-high 74 points, and kept pace with the Wizards in the third to start the final period with an 11-point advantage. Washington battled back, though, going on a 9-0 run midway through the quarter to close the deficit.

A series of strange missed calls from the officials impacted both teams. The officials called the Nets on a shot-clock violation following a Kyrie Irving attempt that clearly hit the rim, but just a few moments later, the Nets regained possession in bizarre fashion after assistant David Vanterpool reached out and deflected a pass, allowing the Nets to steal. The Wizards couldn’t believe play wasn’t stopped, but officials didn’t see Vanterpool touch the ball.

Down the stretch, LaMarcus Aldridge emerged as the hero for the Nets, scoring the Nets’ final six points of the game. Aldridge finished with a season-high 27 points off the bench.

Montrezl Harrell blocked a James Harden layup attempt with 16.2 seconds remaining to give the Wizards the final possession, but Kyle Kuzma missed an open 3-pointer, and Spencer Dinwiddie missed a desperation shot at the buzzer to hand the Nets a victory by the slimmest of margins.

Here are highlights and reaction from Wednesday’s game:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clippers vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (24-25) play against the Washington Wizards (25-25) at Capital One Arena. Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 25, 2022. Los Angeles Clippers 116, Washington Wizards 115 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers. Cool off @Luke Kennard. ☔ pic.twitter.com/VxyxJdsMHF –...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Kai
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kyle Kuzma
ClutchPoints

NBA twitter goes bonkers over Wizards insane 35-point collapse vs. Clippers

The Washington Wizards were one of the biggest surprises and great stories early on in the NBA season. Things have gone sour lately, culminating in a historic collapse Tuesday night. The Wizards had a 35-point lead in the 2nd quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers. Somehow, they found a way to lose that game, making NBA history in the process.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bullets Forever

SB Nation NBA Reacts Week 15: What do the Wizards need at the trade deadline?

Welcome to Week 15 of our SB Nation NBA Reacts weekly surveys, Washington Wizards fans! This week, we ask about our weekly fan confidence metric. And in addition, we ask about what position Washington needs the most at the trade deadline. Considering yesterday’s loss to the Boston Celtics, it’s clear that GM Tommy Sheppard needs to make some changes.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
117K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy