Samsung, Huawei, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Honor are some of the smartphone vendors that launched at least one foldable handset in the past few years. Oppo and Honor unveiled the Find N (above) and Magic V in the past few weeks, so they're the newest Galaxy Fold challengers. But more companies are expected to release new foldable phones soon, including Google. A flurry of reports last year claimed that Google will launch its first-gen foldable handset by the end of 2021. That didn't happen, as Google reportedly delayed the release to 2022. A leak a few days ago teased that the Pixel Fold is very much in the works, with a leak showing a purported benchmark result for the device. But it turns out there won't be a Pixel Fold in stores anytime soon. That's because Google's name for the foldable handset might be Pixel Notepad.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO