Boys Varsity Bowling beats Northmont Senior 2299 – 1972

Our varsity bowling teams hosted their conference jamboree on Saturday, 1-22-22. The boys team came up short in both of their matches, while the girls split their matches. For the boys, during the match, they shot a nice 233 Baker game, and individually were led by Joe Williams who had a high game of 203.
Frankenmuth beat Birch Run 71-37 in their first game in over a week. Trent Ciesla led the Eagles with 14 points, Nate Jackson added 11 points and 7 rebounds, and Travis Brenner rounded out the double figure scorers with 10 points. Drew Titsworth chipped in 7 points and 6 rebounds.
The Eagle team led from the very first frame of the tournament and never looked back outpacing the 2nd place team from Holy Name by nearly 250 pins. Their dominance was so impressive that four players earned All-Tournament honors with Senior Andrew Leciejewski taking the all-tournament team captain spot with a 611 series. Stuver 605, Wrenn 576 & Graf 551.
The Middletown Girls Varsity Bowling team lost their 1st match of the season when they fell to Hamilton today at Rollhouse Lanes in Fairfield. The girls were up against one of the best teams in the GMC and the only way to beat them is for everyone to bowl their best and hope that Big Blue did not. Unfortunately, Hamilton continues to bowl well and took the win from our Middies.
This evening the Lady Comets Varsity Bowling Team defeated Brookside 2125 to 1728 to remain undefeated in North Shore Bowling Conference action. Makayla Velasquez led the Comets scoring with a 394 series on games of 205 and 189 followed by Hannah Aschenbach’s 374 series (193/181). Others scorers were Allison Taylor with a 354 series (160/194), Sabrina Stawicki with a 332 series (180/152) and Melissa Nunez with a 328 series (179/149).
At the end of practice Monday night, ahead of the game against Thomas Dale Head Coach Ryan Massenburg said it's a very important game and luckily the Petersburg Crimson Wave was able to beat the Knights 50-43.
"They [Dale} are a very well-coached team," Massenburg said.
Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the Seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on Nate Tarnowski of the Boys Varsity Basketball Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about Nate and his life on and off the court.
Zack Zakrajsek tosses 21 of 24 strikes with games of 279-279=558 at one point he had 15 in a row. This is a conference high this season and a school record. JP Gregory bowled 202-198=400 Thomas Heider 194-183=377 Logan Stewart 208-171=379 Nathan Palos 217 Micah Mercado 179 We had baker games of 165-205.
With the varsity boys upping their game each outing and host Nicollet's top scorer sidelined with an injury, the Clippers had a good chance on Thursday to avenge an earlier 69-48 loss and secure their first win this season. And with two and a half minutes left in the second...
The Viking wrestling team finished as a champions of the Loveland Duals Saturday going 5-0. The Vikings were led by Junior Gus Domitor who went 4-0 and Sophomore Fletcher Rose who went 5-0 and who was named most outstanding wrestler of the event. Congratulations Vikings!
