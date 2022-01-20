Boys Varsity Bowling beats Northmont Senior 2299 – 1972

The Middletown Girls Varsity Bowling team lost their 1st match of the season when they fell to Hamilton today at Rollhouse Lanes in Fairfield. The girls were up against one of the best teams in the GMC and the only way to beat them is for everyone to bowl their best and hope that Big Blue did not. Unfortunately, Hamilton continues to bowl well and took the win from our Middies.

HAMILTON, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO