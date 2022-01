The varsity boys bowling team traveled to Midland Valley Lanes home of the Freeland Falcons who were hosting this weeks TVC East Jamboree. The Eagles first opponent was the first place Bobcats of Bay City John Glenn. The Eagles started out with a very solid 187 game in there first Baker but John Glenn’s anchor man threw a trio of strikes in the 10th frame for a 208. But the Eagles picked up the pace and turned the tables with anchorman Cameron Severs Firing a trio of strikes for a 214 to 186 win and grabbing the 2 bonus total points. The Eagles took the 6 to 4 lead into the Peterson games where the Eagles jumped out to an early lead but the Bobcats stalked them down in the 10th frame to take a hard fought 976 to940 win over the Eagles.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO