Secret Network Reveals $400 million Funding Wave From New Investors

Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the official launch of its Lunar New Year campaign, dubbed Prime Fest: Tiger Year. Lasting until February 14, 2022, this campaign encourages users to explore future possibilities in the metaverse, an expansive network of virtual worlds that may incorporate augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D holographic avatars, video and other means of communication in the future. To promote the development of the metaverse, Huobi is doling out US$100 million in prizes and rewards, including access to new metaverse token listings under Primelist, high-yielding asset management products under PrimeEarn, and special blind box draws under PrimeBox. Huobi will also invite participants to register for DIDs (decentralized identifiers), or personalized virtual identities in the metaverse; these users will be eligible to win unique tiger-themed NFT avatars.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO