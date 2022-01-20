ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Secret Network Reveals $400 million Funding Wave From New Investors

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe privacy-focused smart contract chain has amassed tremendous funds to expand user adoption and app development. Secret Network – a privacy-based blockchain built using Cosmos CDK – recently revealed details pertaining to its “Shockwave” growth initiative. The network accumulated $400 million in funding across its ecosystem fund and accelerator...

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Major UK investor says it will vote against company directors if they fail on climate

One of the UK’s leading asset managers has said it wants to see "concrete action" from companies on environmental pledges, or it will vote to have directors removed, as the organisation targets firms’ long term impacts on the world.In a letter to around 1,500 companies, Aviva Investments said it wanted to see "tangible and transparent progress on a wider definition of sustainability", with key measures being human rights, biodiversity and climate impacts.In the letter, Mark Versey, the chief executive of the £262bn asset manager, said he hoped the focus would result in a "better future for society".He said: “We want...
ENVIRONMENT
cryptopotato.com

South Korea Completes The First Phase of its CBDC Testing Program (Report)

Bank of Korea should be ready with the whole central bank digital currency testing program by June this year. The central bank of the East Asian country – Bank of Korea (BoK) – has reportedly carried out the first stage of its two-part mock testing of its CBDC in December. The institution also revealed that the project is currently running its second phase.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Network Reveals#Secret Network#New Plans Secret#Defiance Capital#Alameda Research#Hashkey#Exotic Markets#Scrt Labs#Mit#H1
cryptopotato.com

Phemex Targets Metaverse and NFTs: Adds New Offerings for Trading

Exchange listings can take time, especially when you’re being careful about what projects to onboard. Typically, exchanges tend to do proper research and due diligence before onboarding any new projects, making sure that they are safe for the users to engage with and trade. Phemex is no exception, and with its latest spree of projects, the focus is clear.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

The US Will Release a CBDC by 2030, Said Bank of America (Report)

Stablecoins will continue to be used more frequently in various transactions, while the US will launch a CBDC by 2030, said BofA. Although US authorities continue to dabble with the idea of issuing their own central bank digital currency, the Bank of America believes such a product is “inevitable.” Additionally, researchers from the large banking organization see stablecoins continue to flourish and take a massive role in the monetary system.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
cryptopotato.com

Firo’s Elysium Privacy Infrastructure for the Cryptocurrency Ecosystem

One of the primary traits of cryptocurrencies, and undoubtedly the thing that everyone was most excited about, at least at the beginning, is privacy. Early cryptocurrency adopters were discussing the privacy-oriented capabilities of various cryptocurrencies at length, placing great emphasis on this particular feature. For the better or worse, a lot of the contemporary projects place absolutely no attention on privacy as the focus has shifted.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

2 Millions on the Wait List of Robinhood’s Newly Launched Crypto Wallet

Robinhood Aparna Chennapragada said the firm just launched crypto wallets and the waiting list has two million users on it already. Robinhood, the financial services company with a popular trading app, recently launched cryptocurrency wallets. In an interview with Emily Chang of Bloomberg Technology, the company’s CPO, Aparna Chennapragada, noted that many customers are enthusiastic about delving into the new product.
TECHNOLOGY
OilPrice.com

New ESG Wave Hits Wall With Disinterested Investors

The ESG trend has transformed markets in recent years, but some funds may have become slightly too obsessed with it. Some of Europe’s biggest ETF providers have changed the indices that some of their products track, a move that is causing resentment among fund selectors. Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Huobi Launches $100 Million Lunar New Year Campaign to Support Metaverse Development

Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the official launch of its Lunar New Year campaign, dubbed Prime Fest: Tiger Year. Lasting until February 14, 2022, this campaign encourages users to explore future possibilities in the metaverse, an expansive network of virtual worlds that may incorporate augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D holographic avatars, video and other means of communication in the future. To promote the development of the metaverse, Huobi is doling out US$100 million in prizes and rewards, including access to new metaverse token listings under Primelist, high-yielding asset management products under PrimeEarn, and special blind box draws under PrimeBox. Huobi will also invite participants to register for DIDs (decentralized identifiers), or personalized virtual identities in the metaverse; these users will be eligible to win unique tiger-themed NFT avatars.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Fights to Maintain $35K: SOL Down 19% on Network Issues (Market Watch)

The crypto market is back in red with massive price losses from Solana, Terra, Cardano, and other altcoins. Bitcoin fights for $35K. After yesterday’s brief signs of revivals in the crypto market, the situation today seems quite gloomy once more. Bitcoin is close to breaking below $35,000, while most altcoins are in a much worse shape, including a massive 19% dump from Solana.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

The Pros and Cons of a CBDC, According to the Federal Reserve

It is still unclear whether CBDCs would be beneficial for the American economy, the Federal Reserve stated. The central bank of the United States – the Federal Reserve – released a discussion paper that examines the advantages and disadvantages of rolling out a potential US CBDC. This is the first conversation that the Fed has organized with the broad public to determine whether and how the digital version of the dollar could benefit the domestic financial system.
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

P2E Game Heroes of Mavia Bags $5.5M in Seed Funding Led by Binance Labs

Heroes of Mavia has secured over $5 million from industry investors including Binance Labs and Alameda Research. Ethereum-based play-to-earn game, Heroes of Mavis, has recently completed its seed funding round where it raised $5.5 million from Web3 and metaverse investors, including Binance Labs. Binance and Others Invest in Heroes of...
VIDEO GAMES
cryptopotato.com

SundaeSwap Mainnet Launch Causes Network Congestion on Cardano

Cardano’s first dApp finally went live on mainnet but several platform errors and many failed transactions caused by network congestion left users frustrated. The Cardano community and the rest of the crypto industry were excited when smart contracts were enabled on the network following its Alonzo upgrade last year. However, there have been some minor issues since then.
CELL PHONES
cryptopotato.com

PKT Cash Unused Bandwidth Monetization Protocol Announces Bittrex Listing

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 18th January 2022]. PKT Cash is the next iteration of a truly influence-free internet. Large corporations, governments, and other forms of censorship are irrelevant, granting people unrestricted access to everything they want online with no form of discrimination or control from others. Launched...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy