FBI agents search near Texas home of US Rep. Henry Cuellar

LAREDO, Texas — The area near the Texas home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cueller was searched by FBI agents on Wednesday, who conducted what an agency spokesperson called “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

At Cuellar’s home in Laredo, federal vehicles were seen with cases and other items taken from the congressman’s home as more than a dozen agents filed in and out of the residence, The Monitor of McAllen, Texas, reported.

FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes acknowledged that law enforcement agents were in the area but did not say what authorities were investigating, the Texas Tribune reported.

“The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation,” Hughes said.

Cuellar’s office issued a response about an hour after the original report.

In a statement, Cuellar’s office said the congressman “will fully cooperate in any investigation.”

“He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld,” the statement read.

Cuellar, a Democrat, was first elected to Congress in 2004, the Texas Tribune reported. He represents the 28th District, which stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico near McAllen to Laredo, and north to San Antonio’s eastern outskirts, according to The Associated Press.

©2022 Cox Media Group