Alabama police discover nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana in camper during traffic stop

Two California men were jailed in Alabama after police said they found almost 1,000 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $3 million hidden in a camper just off Interstate 20.

An officer saw a camper running off the road while exiting the highway Tuesday morning, news outlets reported. The officer stopped the vehicle outside a store and the men agreed to a search, police said.

Officers found 953 pounds of marijuana wrapped in plastic hidden throughout the camper, authorities said.

“There actually wasn’t a square inch of storage space in the vehicle, whether it be the undercarriage or inside the vehicle, that wasn’t stuffed with marijuana,” Police Chief Paul Irwin said.

Quan Xu, 32, of Mountain House, California, and Huaitian Li, 27, of Los Angeles were jailed on trafficking charges with bail set at $1.5 million each. Court records were available to show whether either man had a defense lawyer.