Snow for Some Ending & Turning Very Cold

By Wayne Hart
WTVW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter Weather ADVISORY for Western Kentucky (Except Henderson & Union Counties) until 6am Thursday​​. OVERNIGHT: Snow Southeast...

www.tristatehomepage.com

Comments / 0

motifri.com

High-impact winter storm possible, 8–12 inches snow: Fri 11am–Sat 7pm time frame

Forecast models suggest a classic “nor’easter” winter storm will develop off the coast, bringing an estimated 8–12 inches of snow to some parts of New England between Fri 11am and Sat 7pm. It is far too early to predict the storm track, and therefore any guesses as to geographical regions affected would be purely speculative and premature as of Tue afternoon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Child Advisory In Effect For Entire Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. (Credit: CBS) Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Cold air returns today, Tracking snow to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Cold air returns… Bundle up! Temperatures will start near 30 this morning but it will feel more like the low 20s with a north wind at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will only reach the mid 30s this afternoon with a wind chill in the upper 20s to low 30s. Expect a mix of clouds today, with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Kentucky State
The Baltimore Sun

Will it or won’t it? Forecasters watching chances that strong storm will bring snow to Maryland this weekend

A storm is forecast to develop and rapidly strengthen off the Southeast U.S. coast by the end of this week, bringing gusty winds and heavy snow — to New England, at least. A specific forecast for Maryland isn’t clear yet, but could include at least a few inches of snow. Meteorologists are confident conditions will be ripe for a strong coastal storm to develop off the Carolinas and head toward ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAL

Colder For Midweek. Some Snow To End The Week

After hitting 40 Tuesday, the Susquehanna Valley will turn colder. With clearing skies we'll drop to the teens tonight and with some clouds and a passing flurry, only get to the mid 20s Wednesday. Sunshine should get us back to near 30 on Thursday. Another cold front will arrive on Friday. At the same time a storm will be developing along the Mid-Atlantic coast. Just how these two systems interact will determine how much snow we'll get Friday into Saturday. At his time it looks like we'll miss the brunt of this Nor'Easter but plan on some snow accumulations Friday night into Saturday. That will be followed by a cold blustery weekend with temperatures in the 20s. But as we head into February, we'll start to moderate to back above average temperatures by the end of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

A cold Wednesday ahead, snow to end the week

Layer up today! The coldest temperatures of the season thus far have arrived this Wednesday morning, with temperatures starting off in the single digits, and only warming up into the teens to low 20s across the region. We will see some sunshine today, with partly cloudy skies that will continue...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Wayne Hart
WTVW

Another Day of Freezing Temps on the Way.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & Frigid. Lows 6-13 (North to South…9-11 in the Evansville Metro…Wind Chill 0 to 10). Sunrise 6:59. WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Very Cold. Highs 25-31 (Northwest to Southeast…27-28 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/E 5-10 WED NIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Cold with Lows 13-18. THURSDAY:...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Snow for some, but cold for all tonight & Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Another blast of cold air is moving into Western New York. This has allowed a band of lake effect snow to organize over Lake Ontario. This will hover near the Lake Ontario shoreline from Orleans to Wayne Counties tonight, then briefly push south and inland. This will deliver a coating to an inch for most, with the most persistent snow focusing in on norther and eastern Wayne County.
ROCHESTER, NY
WYTV.com

More frigid mornings ahead, tracking some snow to end the week

Temperatures will be much colder tonight, falling to the middle to lower single digits. Though winds won’t be strong, the light breeze at times will be enough to drive wind chills down to as low as -5° to -10° at times. Expect scattered clouds and a chance for a little lake effect snow overnight. The snow setup tonight will focus the snow mainly north of our area, into Ashtabula, Crawford, and Erie counties. However, a few snow showers or flurries may drift through our area, especially north of Warren and Mercer. Little accumulation is expected with a light dusting possible at most. If your morning commute takes up up into Ashtabula, Crawford, or Erie counties you should plan for a slower morning commute with a high risk of encountering snowy roads and white-out conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Wind Chills Dropping Well Below Zero

By Albert Ramon and Mary Kay Kleist CHICAGO (CBS) — As the center of the Arctic air mass drifted overhead Tuesday night, temperatures were dropping below zero in all areas, including the city. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that began Tuesday night. (Credit: CBS) The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana through noon Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°. Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Morning Wind Chills In The 20s As Light Rain/Snow Moves Toward Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) —  North Texas starts off cold Wednesday morning, so grab those heavy winter coats and boots. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s continue through 10:00 a.m., with afternoon temperatures only climbing in the upper 40s. Our day features a good deal of sunshine followed by increasing clouds late this afternoon. The clouds are due to the low pressure system CBS 11 Meteorologists have been watching all week. No big changes in the forecast for late afternoon/evening. We still have dry air in place at the surface so radar may be a bit deceiving later...
TEXAS STATE
NottinghamMD.com

NWS: Weekend winter storm taking shape, ‘enhanced risk’ for Baltimore area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—This weekend’s significant winter storm is heading toward the East Coast, and the National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk of impacts along the I-95 corridor in Maryland. Forecasters say snow will likely develop on Friday afternoon for most and continue through Saturday morning. There is currently a 64 percent chance of a snowfall of two inches … Continue reading "NWS: Weekend winter storm taking shape, ‘enhanced risk’ for Baltimore area" The post NWS: Weekend winter storm taking shape, ‘enhanced risk’ for Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Weather
Environment
wccbcharlotte.com

Cold Settles In, More Snow Possible by the End of the Week

Colder air is sinking into the region this morning with wind chills in the teens for the mountains and near freezing across the Piedmont. It doesn’t feel THAT cold yet, but it will feel much chillier today with highs more than 15 degrees cooler than the low 60s we got to yesterday. Overnight lows will tumble into the 20s overnight with temps once again only reaching the mid-40s Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT

