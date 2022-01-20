Pistons forward Jerami Grant enters COVID protocols
Sidelined since December 10 after surgery on his right thumb, Pistons forward Jerami Grant has now entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to Rod Beard of the Detroit News. Grant has been making progress toward playing again and began a rehab assignment with the G League’s Motor City Cruise this week.
Grant is considered the “grand prize” by some observers heading into the trade deadline and has been the subject of rumors involving at least nine teams. His time in the protocols will further limit the number of games he can play before Detroit has to make a decision on a deal.
He and rookie center Luka Garza are the only players currently in the protocols for the Pistons, who recently were among the hardest-hit teams in the league by COVID-19.
Here are some more protocol-related updates:
- Clippers forward Nicolas Batum has been placed in the protocols, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. Batum also spent time in the protocols in November.
- Heat guard Tyler Herro has entered the protocols, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Herro is the only Miami player currently in the protocols.
- Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, who may miss the rest of the season after having hand surgery, has been placed in the protocols, per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files.
- Celtics guard Marcus Smart has exited the protocols, the team announced in its injury report. However, he’s not playing Wednesday night due to “return to competition reconditioning.”
- Spurs guard Tre Jones has cleared the protocols, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express News. He missed seven games while he was out of action.
- Taylor Jenkins is out of protocols and is coaching the Grizzlies Wednesday night, according to Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian. Jenkins missed six games.
