Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine to miss Bulls' three-game road trip
Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine will both miss the Bulls‘ upcoming three-game road trip so they can receive treatment for knee injuries, writes Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports. Coach Billy Donovan updated their conditions in a media session before Wednesday night’s game, saying the team’s first treatment plan for Ball’s knee was unsuccessful.
Ball, who was sent back to Chicago before Monday’s contest in Memphis, had his diagnosis changed from soreness in the knee to a bone contusion. Donovan said a timetable for his return won’t be set until the medical staff sees how he responds to the new treatments, adding that doctors haven’t considered the possibility of surgery yet.
“I think the biggest thing right now is what are the steps that we can do to get him back and get him healthy,” Donovan said. “I haven’t gotten into any detail with them (doctors) about that other than, hey, we’ll try this treatment, we’ll try this therapy, see how it goes, and then whatever the next step is that will be. But I haven’t been told what any next steps are gonna be.”
LaVine, who hasn’t played since leaving last Wednesday’s game in the first quarter, is responding to therapy for pain in his left knee, Donovan added. There’s no timeline for LaVine’s return either, but Donovan said he has been shooting free throws and doing strength training.
There’s more injury news to pass along:
- Suns forward Abdel Nader is making progress after missing the last 28 games with an injury to his right knee, but it will be a while before he can play again, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. “He’s starting to ramp up,” coach Monty Williams said. “He hasn’t done any one-on-one, two-on-two, three-on-three. So he’s still a ways away.”
- Spurs center Zach Collins is getting closer to making his season debut after playing in the G League Monday, according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express News. Collins expects to play another G League game Friday, and coach Gregg Popovich said there’s not a definite time when he’ll be called up.
- The Bucks haven’t set a timetable for center Brook Lopez to return after having back surgery in early December, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We felt positive when we had the surgery,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “All the reports coming out of it, the hopes and the expectations. So nothing’s changed, nothing’s new. … This is all kind of to some degree what we expected, planned and we’ll continue to monitor and see how he progresses.”
- Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. missed his seventh straight game Wednesday night with soreness in his left hamstring, but acting head coach Jesse Mermuys said he’s “very close” to returning, per Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments / 0