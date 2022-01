The season ended far earlier than anybody associated with the Green Bay Packers hoped it would. After going 13-4 in the regular season, winning the NFC North and earning the top seed in the NFC, the Packers fell short in their first playoff game. The San Francisco 49ers came out on top in the Divisional Round, clinching a spot in the NFC title game. Packers coach Matt LaFleur has made it clear, though, that he’s already trying to move forward.

