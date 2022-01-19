ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama MBB survives against LSU and takes down Tigers for 5th consecutive time

By Layne Gerbig
 6 days ago
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Oats’ squad needed a win tonight against the LSU Tigers at home, but they came close to missing enough free throws with less than 15 seconds left to allow the Bayou Bengals to at least take the game to overtime.

Thankfully, Keon Ellis managed to hit his two free throws with just a few seconds remaining in the game, securing the win for the Crimson Tide by a score of 70-67.

While the shooting continues to be an issue for Nate Oats’ Alabama basketball team, they managed to earn the win primarily on the defensive side this go around.

The Crimson Tide shot just 34% from the floor. Still, the Tide struggles from behind the arc, hitting threes at a clip of just 20% tonight.

Defensively, Alabama did much better tonight than they have done in recent outings, obtaining 10 steals and forcing 20 turnovers. The Tigers shot 42% from the field and 45% from 3PT-range, getting hot late in the second half to surge back and make it a ballgame.

Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide with 26 points. He also pulled down four rebounds and recorded a couple of assists. Jahvon Quinerly followed with 17 points.

Tari Eason led the Tigers in scoring with 26 points, as well. He recorded a double-double on the night by also grabbing 10 rebounds. Brandon Murray followed in scoring with 19 for LSU.

Alabama moves to 12-6 on the season, 3-3 in SEC play.

Next up for Alabama is a home game against Missouri, by which the Crimson Tide lost on the road by six earlier this month.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

