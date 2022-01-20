Duncan, Fisher lead G-L in first ski match

TEMPE, Ariz. - Behind the performance of Alexandra Forsterling, Sun Devil Women's Golf is in the lead after one round at the Match in the Desert. Arizona State got off to a fast start in the first event of the Spring, pacing the loaded Match in the Desert field with a 278 (-10). Alexandra Forsterling continues her excellent senior campaign, firing a career low 66 (-6), leading the 42-golfer field. Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye's team is in position to compete for their third consecutive Match in the Desert title, with the final 18 holes played out tomorrow at Superstition Mountain Golf Club.

