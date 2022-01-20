Marriages Performed

With finals rounding the corner and the Omicron variant’s rampage through campus necessitating Oberlin’s temporary return to online classes, it’s a stressful time to be an Obie. For many students, the cold, gray monotony of a Midwest winter is already a formidable obstacle to mental health maintenance in itself, and this year’s proliferation of extraneous stressors is throwing lifestyle habits, especially sleep schedules, into a tailspin. Stress dreams, elusive specters whose amalgamous forms often confound their origins, are lurking everywhere. This January has evoked mysterious derailments — from sleep paralysis to COVID-19-related nightmares — for countless sleep schedules.
Comments / 0