Marriages Performed

Did you know that getting married is on the decline and so is divorce? One thing that we have found is that, as divorce rates continue to reduce overall, successful marriage statistics increase accordingly. With a 40-50% chance of a marriage in the US ending in divorce, there is a 50%-60% chance that the marriage will not be dissolved. (U.S. Census) So, people who marry today stand a much better chance of having a successful marriage than ever before!

2021-11-23