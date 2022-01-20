ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Marriages Performed

leelanaunews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn-Marie C. Kabat and Kaleb W. Deming, January 3,...

www.leelanaunews.com

Comments / 0

Related
weareteachers.com

The Marriage Between Education and Childcare Isn’t Working

My school system went virtual for three days at the beginning of the semester. It was probably a good choice; tons of people, especially staff, were quarantined from exposures over the holidays. A quarter of my students are still absent because they or their families are sick, and giving everyone a few extra days at home to recover or get tested was a great plan. As a teacher, I was on board.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kiss951.com

New Post-Marriage Trend: The “Buddymoon”

Wedding trends come and go and it seems that applies to honeymoons, too. A traditional honeymoon was a time for newlyweds to relax, celebrate and have a lot of sex. And it made a lot of sense back when couples didn’t live together before tying the knot. Lifehacker is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages
santanvalley.com

Free Marriage Ceremonies in February

Judge Shaun Babeu announced that he will provide free wedding ceremonies for the entire month of February 2022 at his local San Tan Valley Courthouse. Judge Babeu said, "This year, it has been 12 years that I've had the honor to serve as the elected Justice of the Peace for my community. We deal with a lot of difficult cases and conflict yet performing wedding services is always such a joyful event - a celebration of love and ultimate commitment for a couple."
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Cynthia Greene, MHR, Marriage & Relationship Visionary Strategist

Respect and Appreciation for Marriage in the World Today

Did you know that getting married is on the decline and so is divorce? One thing that we have found is that, as divorce rates continue to reduce overall, successful marriage statistics increase accordingly. With a 40-50% chance of a marriage in the US ending in divorce, there is a 50%-60% chance that the marriage will not be dissolved. (U.S. Census) So, people who marry today stand a much better chance of having a successful marriage than ever before!
Fox News

The Duffy’s Tips For A Healthy Marriage

This week, Sean and Rachel share their tips for maintaining a healthy marriage after over twenty years and nine children together. They share the key to their successful marriage is they prioritize their friendship and find little moments together without their children. Rachel and Sean also emphasize that a good marriage takes hard work but is worth the effort in the long run.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
psychologytoday.com

Is a Serious Emotional Issue Reason to Leave Your Lover?

If your partner has serious emotional issues, you may consider leaving or staying with some conditions. Pointing fingers and making critical judgments about what happens in love relationships is often pointless. You may request that your partner commit to one psychologist and visit along with them to get a professional...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
oberlinreview.org

Stress Dreams: The Unhappy Marriage of Memory and Cortisol

With finals rounding the corner and the Omicron variant’s rampage through campus necessitating Oberlin’s temporary return to online classes, it’s a stressful time to be an Obie. For many students, the cold, gray monotony of a Midwest winter is already a formidable obstacle to mental health maintenance in itself, and this year’s proliferation of extraneous stressors is throwing lifestyle habits, especially sleep schedules, into a tailspin. Stress dreams, elusive specters whose amalgamous forms often confound their origins, are lurking everywhere. This January has evoked mysterious derailments — from sleep paralysis to COVID-19-related nightmares — for countless sleep schedules.
OBERLIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy