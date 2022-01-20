Dozens of families

Kaniya Hester, Chloe Fisher, Eric Loza-Corona and Mia Castle live separate lives at Northwestern. Hester is a Communication third-year trying to demystify the business world, who changed career paths in the middle of the pandemic. Fisher, a Weinberg second-year, is a physics student from Michigan who wears a Canada Goose coat and loafers in the winter. Loza-Corona, a McCormick second-year who stayed at home for the pandemic, is a Los Angeles native who is only now meeting his Zoom friends in person. And Castle, a Weinberg second-year studying math, started at Northwestern as pre-med and now spends her free time in the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion for swim club.
