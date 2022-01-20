Blight ordinance a non-starter

LIMA — After years in search of a solution to persistent nuisances, the city of Lima will begin charging repeat offenders soon. After listening to another property maintenance report highlighting a familiar theme of repeat violators, an aggravated Lima city council voted 8-0 to institute a new $5,000 fine Monday night.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The site of a former Grand Island elementary school may soon be redeveloped if the Grand Island City Council approves a blighted and substandard designation. The city council will consider the designation for 3.4 acres at the site of the former Engleman Elementary School, north...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council agenda will vote on Tuesday night on whether to declare the old Engelman Elementary School blighted and sub-standard. Grand Island Public Schools are looking into tearing down the existing structure and selling it to a re-developer. The blight study done...
Mission City Council Passes an Ordinance Requiring Face Coverings in Indoor Public Spaces. Beginning Tuesday, January 18, masks or other face coverings must be worn in all indoor public spaces in Mission. The Mission City Council voted 7-0 to approve Ordinance No. 1545 at a Special Meeting January 12. You...
The Meridian City Council is planning to review the city’s food truck ordinance in a coming work session to see if changing it could bring more opportunities for local businesses. In a meeting Tuesday, the council heard from food truck owner Sherese Rasco about challenges the current ordinance was...
CHARLEVOIX — At this week’s public meeting, Charlevoix City Council approved a property maintenance code that is designed to address declining properties before they reach the level of significant blight. The newly adopted International Property Maintenance Code Ordinance will serve to supplement the “only tool the city as...
Our communities are living, breathing organisms that take on unique lives of their own. As residents, we play our own part, perform our own specific functions, which help to make each community unique. As many Erie County residents understand, there is an ebb and flow to our communities, proverbial years of famine, as well as the years of plenty, so to speak. As a result, our communities are left with the need to renew and rejuvenate themselves.
ORDINANCE 2022-1 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE INTERFUND TRANSFERS AND REALLOCATIONS WITHIN THE FUNDS FOR THE NORMAL EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE CITY OF ST. CLAIRSVILLE, STATE OF OHIO, FOR THE PERIOD JANUARY 1, 2022 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE...
CALUMET — Ordinances 157, 158 and 160 were topics of discussion at the regular monthly Village Council meeting Tuesday evening. Village Attorney Jim Tercha addressed the Trustees, telling them that the council lacked the necessary votes at last week’s special meeting to legally adopt Ordinance No. 160, which was intended to repeal the other two ordinances.
City planners say they want redevelopment and blighted designation areas in place within the area of 25th and Center to help pave the way for improvements, but some homeowners in that area worry they'll have to look for a new place to live. Expressing their concerns during a public meeting Wednesday.
North Catasauqua Borough Council held its second regular meeting of the month Jan. 17. Borough Secretary Tasha Jandrisovitz briefed borough council on a number of proposed changes to North Catasauqua’s rental ordinance. Currently, the ordinance requires rental properties in the borough be reinspected either every four years or every time a tenant changes. Landlords have pointed out this creates a massive disparity in frequency of inspections between different types of rental properties.
SUBLETTE COUNTY – With the state of Wyoming returning enforcement of timing of last calls and closures within city limits, the Marbleton Town Council drafted an ordinance with input from the sheriff’s office, bartenders and the community. Marbleton has one bar – Waterhole No. 3 – where employees...
A tweak to a Metro Council ordinance approved last Wednesday permits businesses with drive-thrus to serve non-drivers curbside and in the parking lot, which may alleviate safety concerns for some restaurants, Louisiana Restaurant Association CEO Stan Harris says. That may not be much help for businesses like banks that have...
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Developing a land bank has long been mentioned by Johnstown officials as an important step in helping the city address its blight problems. But, year after year, nothing developed. Until now. Johnstown City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to create a land bank in conjunction with...
“Do as I say, not as I do” is never an effective way to lead. But it appears that is the message being sent in Steubenville concerning how renters will be asked to upkeep the properties they occupy. Steubenville City Council passed a zoning change earlier this month that...
LARGO — Two years ago, the city’s code enforcement division had exhausted its options when addressing Largo’s 100 derelict homes. To crack down on the blighted properties, the city stepped up its efforts and introduced a foreclosure program. That program has paid off, Community Standards Manager Tracey...
The Placer County Board of Supervisors reviewed an ordinance regarding camping and storage of personal property on county property Tuesday. According to the staff report, the county is considering the ordinance to ensure the safety of the homeless community, preserve the rights of the public to use the public areas at the Placer County Government Center (PCGC), avoid unsafe, unsanitary and potential disorderly conditions and avoid the destruction of spaces and facilities within the county.
CALUMET — The Calumet Village Council, during a special session on Tuesday, adopted Ordinance No. 160, which repeals two previous ordinances, numbers 157 and 158. Both ordinances were adopted by the council last summer. Ordinance No. 157 gave the council the authority to appoint the village clerk, which was...
WINSTED — Since Connecticut took steps to legalize the sale and use of various types of cannabis, including marijuana, towns like Winsted have been examining the impact of welcoming businesses focused on providing those products to their customers, whether they sell it, or grow it themselves. Members of the...
