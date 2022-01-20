ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Caleb Martin leads Heat past Trail Blazers

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARAxV_0dqYvD2c00

With Jimmy Butler ejected, reserve Caleb Martin scored 26 points to lead the host Miami Heat to a 104-92 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Miami, which has the best home record in the Eastern Conference (15-5). Miami has won nine of its past 10 home games.

Portland, which is 4-15 on the road, was led by Anfernee Simons (a game-high 27 points but just seven in the second half) and CJ McCollum (24 points but just four in the second half).

Jusuf Nurkic added 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for Portland.

Butler, who leads Miami in scoring, was tossed with 2:28 left in the second quarter.

On the play in question, Butler scored on a drive to the hoop and drew a foul. Apparently believing he had deserved previous calls, Butler then screamed at the officials and was given a technical. Butler then turned his back on the referees and kept yelling, which is when he was given his second technical.

It was the second career ejection for Butler, who finished with four points and three assists.

Miami was already without two of its top four players as Tyler Herro entered COVID protocol and Kyle Lowry missed his second straight game due to personal reasons.

Portland was without leading scorer Damian Lillard (abdominal surgery) as well as starter Norman Powell (personal) and part-time starter Larry Nance Jr. (knee).

Even so, Portland, thanks to 13 points from McCollum, led 26-23 after the first quarter. The Trail Blazers shot 50 percent from the floor and from 3-point range (6-for-12).

Miami took its first lead of the game at 27-26 on Max Strus’ layup early in the second quarter. The Heat then stretched their run to 19-2 and took a 58-56 lead into halftime.

McCollum and Simons each had 20 first-half points as both teams shot 50 percent from the floor for the opening 24 minutes.

Martin scored 15 points in the third quarter, and Portland took a narrow 80-78 lead into the fourth. It was the highest-scoring quarter of Martin’s career.

Adebayo then scored eight straight Heat points in the fourth quarter as Miami pulled away.

For the game, the biggest statistical difference was points in the paint, which went in favor of Miami, 38-28.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Max Strus
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Damian Lillard
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Will big-big have to wait-wait for the Heat?

Q: It looks like Omer Yurtseven will force Erik Spoelstra to play him. And that’s the right way for a talented rookie to break into the rotation. But clearly Omer Yurtseven and Bam Adebayo need to have many more reps together. Actually, I see that combo more for next season after a full training camp. The combination of their distinct talents need to be honed by Spo, who is a talented coach. — ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Covid
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Denzel Washington On Who Is The Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game... When Michael Jordan Made That Famous Shot, And We Went Out To Dinner That Night..."

When it comes to the debate for being regarded as the greatest player of all time, usually people tend to choose either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Even among them, the majority of people tend to tilt towards Jordan. After all, MJ achieved a lot of things in the NBA....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Anthony Davis News

It’s been over a month and 17 games since Anthony Davis stepped foot on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. But it looks like the wait for his return is almost over. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Davis is listed as “probable” to play for the Lakers on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he plays, it will mark his first game since December 17, when he played 20 minutes in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
NBA
NBC Sports

Grayson Allen addresses flagrant foul on Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

288K+
Followers
272K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy