Presidential Election

KFBK Political Analyst Gary Dietrich on Pres Biden's Press Conference

 6 days ago

President Biden says his first year has produced challenges and enormous...

Deadline

Five Key Moments From Joe Biden’s Longer-Than-Expected Press Conference

The biggest surprise from Joe Biden’s presidential press conference was its length: At nearly two hours, it was as if he was trying to compete with Donald Trump for making his meetings with the media more like a marathon. It also affirmed what White House correspondents have long argued: that the fleeting moments of availability Biden tends of give are no match for the traditional press conference. In a less frantic setting, reporters were able to ask multiple questions and then follow up, not just on what they asked but on the answers that Biden gave to others. The press conference also...
Fox News

NBC's Yamiche Alcindor gushes over Biden press conference with 'propagandistic' tweets

NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor appeared enamored by President Biden's performance at his first press conference of 2022. Biden made plenty of headlines on Wednesday from his "minor incursion" remark regarding Russia's potential military action against Ukraine, sowing doubt in the results of the 2022 midterms as Democrats fail to pass their election overhaul bills, to lashing out at a reporter for questioning his divisive rhetoric.
Fox News

Biden 'did nothing' in Wednesday's press conference, spouted 'absurdities': Bongino

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino eviscerated President Biden's press conference Wednesday on "Fox News Primetime," saying he "did nothing in this speech." "The most damaging political narratives … for candidates, … politicians, are ones that … destroy some preexisting notion you had of who that person was, right? Well, that works in the other direction, too," Bongino told guest host Pete Hegseth. "If you're a failure - and based on the polling, the majority of Americans right now think Biden is a failure. So that's their preexisting notion now of who he is. What he wanted to do is change that and give a different narrative … It works the other way, too. None of that happened. He did nothing in this speech. Nothing."
MSNBC

Biden's press conference highlighted Democrats' midterms danger

In what counts as the longest press conference in presidential history, President Joe Biden spent nearly two hours Wednesday defending his first year in office. But the very first question neatly summed up the problem that Democrats face ahead of what’s set to be a punishing midterm election race: “Did you overpromise to the American public what you could achieve in your first year in office?”
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
AOL Corp

'A job not yet finished': 5 takeaways from Biden's press conference

WASHINGTON — By turns defiant, reflective and hopeful, President Biden used just the second press conference of his presidency on U.S. soil to argue that his administration has hardly been the moribund and aimless affair depicted by Republicans and in some media reports. While acknowledging that his first year...
fox4now.com

Biden addresses the pandemic, economy, Russia in press conference

President Joe Biden held a nearly 2-hour press conference at the White House on Wednesday. The president discussed a range of topics that included the pandemic, the economy, bipartisanship and tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border. COVID-19 Pandemic. Biden noted that 75% of adults are vaccinated in the U.S. However, he...
Fox News

Tomi Lahren dubs Biden’s press conference an ‘incoherent, tone-deaf disaster’

Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren ripped President Biden’s Wednesday press conference performance recapping year one in the White House on the latest episode of "Final Thoughts." "Train wreck. Dumpster Fire. Gaslighting. Incoherent, tone-deaf disaster," Lahren described on her daily Fox Nation show. "That about sums up President Biden’s sixth solo press conference and, not coincidentally, his entire first year in office."
NBC News

Biden's press conference, amid Senate voting rights fail, proves big change is needed

President Joe Biden’s news conference marking his first year in office made one thing clear: This president doesn’t need a simple reset or redo. What Biden needs is to drastically change the way he governs the country. It is time for Biden to stop being “Uncle Joe” and go back to “Joe from Scranton.” This is the only way he can fight the battles he needs to win.
The Week

Biden to defend 1st-year record in press conference Wednesday

President Biden will give a solo White House press conference, only the second of his presidency, Wednesday afternoon, the Independent reported. The format of the press conference will allow reporters to ask probing follow-up questions and engage in substantive exchanges with the president. Biden, whose approval rating stands at 40...
Fox News

Biden to hold first press conference in months, Psaki says

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that President Biden will be conducting a press conference next week, the first held in months. Biden has faced criticism for largely eschewing press conferences that include taking questions from reporters. The president has held fewer press conferences than his five predecessors at the same point in their presidencies, an Associated Press tally found.
