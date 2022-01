SOUTH HAVEN, MI — South Haven could soon get a handicapped-accessible kayak and canoe launch station if grant funding is approved by state officials. The South Haven Area Recreation Authority was recommended for a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant for the construction of a fully accessible kayak and canoe launch station. Plans call for the launch to be located along the Black River in downtown South Haven, SHARA said in a news release.

SOUTH HAVEN, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO