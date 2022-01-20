ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming’s Fandom for Josh Allen Showcased in CNN Report

By Jax
 5 days ago

Last weekend, everyone in Wyoming saw what Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills did to the New England Patriots. It was complete domination! And as the Bills are moving on to the next round, the former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback brought some attention to his old stomping grounds of the Cowboy State...

