NFL

Titans change ticket rules for playoff game to hopefully keep Bengals fans out

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals fans are probably going to travel pretty well to the team’s divisional-round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

It is, after all, a pretty manageable road trip and the team just overcame a 31-year playoff drought.

And the Titans want to make sure Bengals fans can’t swarm the stadium on Saturday.

So much so, the Titans have changed their ticket transfer policy just in time for the game.

Brooke Ellenberger, vice president of ticketing for the Titans, explained why the rules are getting changed, per Chris Davis of News Channel 5:

“We want Nissan Stadium to be two tone blue. And so by limiting this transfer window, it also limits the number of visiting team fans that we’ll have in the stadium. By limiting that transfer time would limit some of the resale and some of that transfer activity that would happen in advance.”

Under the new rules, tickets can’t be transferred to someone else until 24 hours before kickoff.

We won’t dive into how fair it is to discourage an opposing team’s fanbase from attending a game, but it’s only natural a team takes some sort of defense to protect its house.

Odds are, either way, Bengals fans will be out in force in Nashville.

Comments / 53

LMC
4d ago

Just made me dislike the Titans even more. What pitiful sportsmanship this shows. I guess they’re that afraid they’ll lose?!

Reply
13
Ohio girl
4d ago

changing the rules to benefit them..sounds like our last election

Reply(11)
25
Ex Democom
4d ago

This is pathetic! It's discrimination, no less! I truly hope there are multiple lawsuits filed.

Reply(4)
11
