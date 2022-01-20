ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, VA

Orange County designs winning blueprint on Goochland 61-45

By Citizen Staff
 5 days ago
Orange County charged Goochland and collected a 61-45 victory during this Virginia boys high school basketball game.

The Fighting Hornets kept a 30-25 half margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Orange County darted in front of Goochland 24-14 to begin the second quarter.

