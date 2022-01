The Toronto Raptors are coming off of a grueling loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, looking to bounce back against the Charlotte Hornets. In their last game, the Raptors trailed by as many as 34 points to the Trail Blazers before clawing back into the game, cutting the deficit to as little as four points late in the fourth quarter. They weren't able to complete the comeback, but the fight showed the heart this team has to compete.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO